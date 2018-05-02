Are You A Bad Homeowner?

Forgetful

Yes, there is such a thing as a bad homeowner. Some people invest so much money into their home, but ruin it all by being a bad homeowner. Then there are those that dote on their house, and make sure that absolutely everything is perfect, and everything that they can do to make sure their home is being ran properly is done. Now, those that are a bad homeowner are in denial. They often won’t even realise that the things they’re doing might just not be any good for their home. Just to make sure this isn’t you, and to make sure you’re getting the most out of your home, here’s a few traits of a bad homeowner, make sure you avoid them!

The forgetful homeowner is often the worse kind to be, for many reasons. These reasons depend on what you’re forgetting. A lot of people are guilty of forgetting to turn the lights or plug off, some don’t even realise how important it is to switch the plugs off! Leaving the plugs on is dangerous for one of two reasons. It’s dangerous because it’s most likely going to make your energy bills go up, which is dangerous for your money situation. Owning a home is already expensive as it is, so you should be looking to save some money where you can. The second dangerous factor is that leaving your home with plugs and devices still in the standby position poses a safety risk. Although nobody is in your home and using the devices that might be in standby mode, there’s still electricity running through them. Whilst it’s uncommon for a fire to breakout just because a plug is on standby, it does happen. All it takes is a faulty part of the plug to blow out, the sparks start a fire, and you best believe that fire is going to spread quicker than you can think. Always make sure you’re turning plugs off when you’ve finished using them, whether you’re in the house or not.

The second way that people are forgetful is forgetting to shut the windows. A simple little error, you might think this one is unreasonable. But again, there’s two reasons why you should always make sure everywhere is locked up completely, even the windows. The first is a heating issue. If you’re leaving windows open, even just slightly, you’re letting all that heat leave your home, and all of the cold air to circulate round. Whilst you might not be bothered about this whilst you’re out the house, your finances will be. If you’re someone who leaves the heating on, or sets it to come on at a specific time to make sure you’re going to be wasting so much money when the heat just flies out of the window. The second danger you’re facing is the potential of someone breaking in. All they need is the window to be open a crack, and the knowledge that nobody is in the home, and they’re going to sneak right into your home! People underestimate the power of thieves and the lengths they’ll go to to get what they want.

Expensive

We’ve already listed some of the ways that you could be making your home more expensive. Owning a home is just all money money money, so a bad homeowner is definitely someone who is making all of their problems worse. Another way that people seem to burn through money in terms of bills, especially if we’re talking about a family, is through the use of water. The larger the family, the larger the bill. When you have young children it isn’t so bad, you can control how much water you’re using, and it’s often not enough to make your bills rise. But as children grow, and their independence rockets, your control over how long they’re spending in the shower, or how many baths they’re having plumits. Children don’t understand how expensive a half an hour shower is. But, the children aren’t always the ones to blame, adults have some really bad habits that make the bills shoot up as well. For example, rather than filling a bowel with water, a lot of people like to run the water and do the washing up one by one. Be money smart and think about how your actions are going to affect your bills. If you want to be the one saving the money and to be a good homeowner, a quick Google search of how to effectively save money on bills should be your next move.

Careless

Careless is the worst type of bad homeowner to be. The careless are the ones who don’t think before they act. The worst type of careless homeowner is the one that loses things. The absolute worst is the one who loses the keys to their house. It’s such an expensive ordeal to try and get back in, but it’s an ordeal that a lot of people seem to find themselves in. If you ever do, Positive Security WA can help you get back in your home for a fee of course. As a preventive measure in the future, you should always make sure you’ve got a spare key lying around. Whether it be hidden somewhere outside of your house, or even in the garden, or if you keep on with a family member or neighbour. Once you get locked out of your house once however, it’s unlikely that you’ll ever make the same mistake again!

Bad Neighbour

A bad neighbour is more of a burden than you’ll ever realise. A bad neighbour is someone who has people coming and going through all hours of the night. Someone who is making so much noise during the early hours of the morning, and someone who is just completely disrespectful to the peace and privacy of the neighbours around them. It’s someone who blocks the drive of the neighbours around them, who refuses to take in packages when they’re not home, and who doesn’t even say hello when they cross paths. If any of these sound like you, change your ways! A bad neighbour can ruin a homeowners experience, and we’re sure you wouldn’t like it happening to you!