arthaus | Find your Dream Bathroom & Kitchen

Located in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, arthaus offers a kitchen and bathroom showroom with a difference. Emphasising modern interior design and visual expression, arthaus allows you to create your ideal kitchen or bathroom from an unparalleled range of both traditional and contemporary elements. With a huge variety of styles and materials on offer, arthaus outshines all kitchen and bathroom showrooms in Brisbane.

Brands

The brands on offer at arthaus include the biggest names in contemporary interior design. Whether you’re charmed by the crisp minimalism of Villeroy & Boch or the traditional feel of Pomd’or, there’s something for you.

Villeroy & Boch: A hugely popular brand with a global reach, Villeroy & Boch produce top quality units with a sleek contemporary feel. Villeroy and Boch bathroom basins, tubs and other furnishings are made from innovative materials such as their scratch and impact-resistant ceramics and durable composites, meaning that they’ll stay looking good for many years to come.

Bette: A long-established family company, Bette specialise in high-end sanitaryware products with an elegant and timeless feel. Their surfaces use proprietary materials such as Betteglaze® for a long-lasting and attractive finish.

Hansa: A German company specialising in innovative kitchen and bathroom fittings, Hansa doesn’t just design good-looking sanitaryware. They also pay attention to the flow and characteristics of the water running from your taps or showerhead. Straightforward and user-friendly, yet high-tech and efficient, Hansa fittings bring the future into your kitchen and bathroom.

Reginox: The name “Reginox” has become synonymous with Dutch design worldwide. They offer beautiful, durable stainless steel sinks and basins that will harmonise with any style of decor. Whether you want the shimmer of gleaming metal or one of the Reginox range of colour finishes, you’ll find the ideal sink at arthaus.

Argent: Argent make fine quality fittings and total solutions for the kitchen and bathroom, supplying retail as well as project and also builder markets across Australia. They manufacture everything from taps to toilet suites.

Pomd’or: Pomd’or produce timeless designs in traditional and contemporary materials. They offer the highest quality furniture, fittings and accessories for bathrooms, allowing you to create a cohesive look from the suite right down to storage solutions and bathroom mirrors. It’s the perfect range for the detail-oriented designer or remodeller.

JEE-O: JEE-O is the last word in unique sanitaryware design. If you want a truly unique bathroom to relax in, JEE-O is your brand. The style is minimalistic, with an emphasis on simple, pleasing lines and unusual finishes. JEE-O offers matte as well as reflective surfaces, in plain earth shades, creamy white tones or avant-garde designs. Taps and fittings come in glossy raw stainless steel or powder-coated in black, green and grey.

Products: The range of products offered by arthaus is second to none. Whether you’re looking for something as small as a storage tray or for an entire kitchen or bathroom suite, you will find it here. The showroom has everything from taps and shower outlets to sinks, washbasins, toilet suites and baths.

Showroom

The arthaus Bathroom & Kitchen showroom was opened with a mission in mind: to provide a unique collection of the best in premium kitchen, bathroom and laundry fittings, furniture and accessories. By offering a range of high-end products, the arthaus showroom has been able to attract a large clientele ranging from individuals and home remodelers to professional interior designers, architects and builders. As well as a sterling selection of products, the arthaus Bathroom & Kitchen showroom also has passionate and professional staff on hand to help you realise all your interior decoration visions.

Contact details

Level 1, 22 Arthur Street, Fortitude Valley

Tel: 07 3252 6111