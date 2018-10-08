As the weather heats up so can his style

With spring well underway and summer just around the corner, it’s time to step up his accessories game. Swap heavier, darker attire in favour of crisp whites, tans, florals and pastels. Australian men’s style connoisseurs, Buckle | 1922 , have all the right products for a lighter, brighter man this season.

Opt for a tan or brown belt for a more casual look. Paired with a pastel suit or worn to jazz up your favourite pair of shorts, a woven or embossed belt is a winner for the warmer months – changing your outfit from formal to fun.

Channelling South American vibes, this range of Australian made, full grain buffalo leather is finished using a heat embossed technique which not only applies a unique print but also brings out the gorgeous natural high- and low-lights of the leather. These belts are a great complement to a crisp white shirt and chinos. Featured belts: Havana and Diego (RRP $74.95).

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a floral or brightly coloured shirt this summer, a pocket square is a great way to add a pop of colour to your outfit. Pink and yellow are very on trend this season, and pair beautifully with a navy blazer for a polished look.

For a more understated and sophisticated look, you can’t go wrong with a classic white or blue pocket square. It’s the perfect way to freshen up your outfit for summer. Buckle | 1922’s range of affordable pocket squares come in a variety of colours and prints and are a must-have accessory this season. Featured pocket squares: (RRP $14.95).

For quirkier tastes Buckle | 1922 has a range of X and Y back braces with fun prints, great for adding colour to a wedding outfit or a quirky addition to a trendy hipster look.

Nothing says summer like the fun pineapples print. If you want to add some flair, go for the flamingo braces or try mixing and matching with different colours to enhance a monochrome outfit. Featured braces: (RRP $49.95).

Buckle | 1922 accessories are available from Myer, David Jones, quality independent men’s retailers nationwide or online from www.buckle1922.com.au.