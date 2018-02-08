Australians turning their departed loved ones into Cremation Diamonds

In the 16th century, a mourning jewellery was referred to as “memento mori” (“remember you must die”) jewellery with motifs of Skulls and skeletons to remind the wearer of their mortality and to encourage prayer for the dead. It was until the 17th century that jewellery was created in memory of specific individuals. These traditional rings were meant to be worn everyday as a reminder of our loved ones that influenced our lives in countless ways.

“My friends always say how sparkly and compliment me of the fabulous yellow cremation diamond. They are also surprised when I tell them the diamond is for my Husband John”, says Glynis Barnett, 63 Years old.

Most Australians are now considering turning ashes of people who matter into precious cremation diamonds.

How Turning Ashes into Diamond is a Real Thing in 2018

Losing a loved one is such a tragedy and a surely sad moment to deal with, the good news is that companies like the Swiss based Lonité are here to provide Australians with not just cremation diamonds but also offer sincere emotional support, to listen and guide you during and after the painful death experience.

“At the bottom of patience, one finds heaven.” It takes some time, about 6 months in average to create this heaven of a beautiful Memorial Diamond of your departed loved one. In order to create something as truly heartfelt as a personal diamond, specialists work to apply the best of technology.

Through a process, specialist companies take cremation ashes, refine it to get a crystalized graphite that you can press under high pressure and high heat and grow as a real diamond.

To honour a loved one as it should be, cremation diamonds companies are using innovative technology to radically redefine the way we memorialize our departed. By turning ashes into diamonds, it is an option to rejuvenate memorials and create a way to preserve a lasting legacy for them.

The Cost effect of Cremation Diamonds

Memorial diamonds offer a way to pass on the memory of the loved one from generation to generation without incurring additional expenses. In Australia, traditional burials come with a higher price tag requiring a cemetery plot, casket, embalming services, ceremony, burial fee, headstone and Vault as compared to a one-off price of turning human ashes into cremation diamonds. The availability of payment plans makes it possible for even small budgets to handle the cost of a memorial diamond for as low as A$ 2,900 and can vary in colour, size and cut. Prices can go up to A$ 25,800 depending on the characteristics of the cremation diamonds you ask for. Colourless Memorial Diamonds are usually the most expensive because they take the most efforts to grow in laboratory.

Importantly, turning human or pet ashes into cremation diamonds is more environmentally friendly than a traditional cemetery burial on the long term. The greatest impact is on the land use, if we all opted to be buried in our own plot we could not keep up with land use requirements. All in all, I would suggest most people know what they want but would be keen to reduce the environmental impact of their funerals as much as possible.

Memorial Diamonds as Some Kind of Rebirth

Cremation diamonds is the new Australian funeral trend that many are putting into practice. The possibility of preserving a loved one keeping the memory of a dead person alive for a lifetime is slowly becoming popular amongst Australians.

Interestingly, also pets like cats, birds, dogs, horses or rabbit ashes can as well be turned to priceless diamonds that last forever. To some Australians, losing a treasured companion animal can be one of the most heart-breaking events that pet owners face, because pets are family too. They offer companionship, comfort and love. Unfortunately, once they passed, social norms often say that we can’t celebrate their life as we do for humans. But pets as every life deserved to be remembered.

Therefore, the pets into diamonds option is also feasible on demand. The process remains the same as for humans as long as you can provide at least 200g of the pets’ ashes or 10g of the pets’ fur. Most companies also offer a selection of jewellery settings additionally to the cremation diamonds, from rings to pendants and earrings.

As if cremation wasn’t enough, circumstances have led to a development of cremation diamonds a more creative post-burial method that can actually be accepted by majority of people. Turning ashes to diamonds is a valid method as reviewed above, and it’s represented in the best way of expressing love; diamonds, in this case cremation diamonds. And diamonds, you get to keep them and wear them for a lot longer. In Australia, you can now create a cremation diamond as unique as you are.