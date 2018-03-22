Australia’s most sought-after companies to work for in 2018

LinkedIn has released it’s third annual list of where Australians want to work. The top companies prioritise employee wellbeing, diversity and flexibility.

This year, the list is dominated by the big accounting firms with PwC (1), Deloitte (3) and KPMG (4) all making the top five, and EY entering the list for the first time (10). The big four banks have all made the list with Westpac (5) and Commonwealth Bank (2) remaining in the top five. NAB jumped ten places from 19 in 2017, to ninth in 2018, and ANZ made a reappearance having missed a place on the list in 2017.

As the importance of promoting positive mental health both in and outside of the workplace continues to strengthen, companies are increasingly recognising that they have a responsibility when it comes to protecting the wellbeing of their employees. As a result, offering a range of wellbeing benefits and fun ‘perks’ to staff is a top priority for all those who made the list. A Lego room at PwC to encourage collaboration, onsite wellness centres at EY and Commonwealth Bank, free cooking classes at Deloitte, hot breakfast and yoga classes at Macquarie Group, and a multisport facility at Optus are just a few examples.

Another theme amongst this year’s Top Companies is flexibility. Illustrated by an emerging trend of allowing employees to buy and sell annual leave. Optus, which ranked number 21 on the list, allows staff to buy and sell up to two weeks’ leave; Telstra (13) and Qantas (14) allow staff to buy an extra two weeks’ leave; KPMG (4), ANZ (15), Origin Energy (16) and Commonwealth Bank (2) allow four weeks extra to be purchased; while Westpac (5) offers a whopping 12 weeks’ ‘lifestyle leave’ either purchased or unpaid.

“The option to buy and sell annual leave is an emerging trend amongst Australia’s Top Companies. From purchasing extra holiday leave to spend time with family or cashing in unused days to boost your pay packet – it’s this freedom and flexibility that means employees are better able to balance work and home commitments and ultimately feel happier as a result,” said Nicolette Logue, Managing Editor at LinkedIn Australia.

A third pillar that underpins the ethos of Top Companies 2018 is inclusion and gender parity with companies making conscious steps to redress equality and diversity in the workplace. At Commonwealth Bank of Australia, 57.8% of the bank’s workforce is female, with 44.4% at manager level and above. A targeted recruitment campaign at Westpac Group resulted in 140 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people accepting jobs last year. The bank also achieved gender parity at leadership levels.

Jason Laufer, Asia Pacific Senior Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, said: “Companies on this year’s Top Companies list recognise that they have a responsibility when it comes to promoting and protecting the health and wellbeing of their workforce. Employees at these Top Companies are accessing all sorts of valuable perks that have a genuine impact on their happiness. Examples of this are being able to buy and sell annual leave, ‘wellbeing’ leave days, yoga and mindfulness classes, onsite childcare, gym memberships or discounts, hot breakfasts and in the case of Rio Tinto, even discounts on diamonds!”

“What all these companies have in common is a strong employer brand – actively promoting diversity, wellbeing and flexibility. As well as being supportive and providing terrific perks to their teams, it makes great business sense. Employees who feel valued, happy and supported are less likely to leave an organization, and more likely to promote the company to prospective employees,” added Laufer.

LinkedIn’s Top Companies 2018

PwC Australia Commonwealth Bank Deloitte Australia KPMG Australia Westpac Group CIMIC Group Macquarie Group Lendlease National Australia Bank EY BHP Billiton Downer Telstra Qantas ANZ Origin Energy Oracle Accenture Australia Rio Tinto Virgin Australia Optus Wesfarmers Aurecon Dell Technologies Laing O’Rourke