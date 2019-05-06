Australia’s Shopping Queen’s Mother’s Day Picks from Amazon Australia

Retail expert and self-confessed ‘shopaholic’ Kathy Sheeran has created a Mother’s Day gift guide containing her top picks from Amazon Australia. There is something on Kathy’s list for every type of mum – from the new mum, the house-proud, the sporty and the techie mum, to the beauty-loving mum, entertainment junkie, fashionista and the foodie.

We have featured our favourites below. See all of Kathy’s gift choices at Amazon.com.au

FOR THE NEW MUM

Baby Teething Necklace, KEFU for Mom Wear 100% BPA Free Made from Food Grade Silicone Non-Poisonous Simplified Design with Fresh Cute Colors

A great gift for both mum and bub. Mum can wear it as jewellery to help bub with the pain of teething. Price: $9.99

VTech BM4000 Safe & Sound Video & Audio Baby Monitor

This is more than a monitor. You can choose from 5 lullabies and 4 natural sounds and it also has two-way communication so you can comfort your child from any room. Price: $159.00

Munchkin Dots Bath Kneeler (multicolour)

Make bath time fun for everyone. No more sore knees while bathing the kids. This mat provides cushioned support for knees and legs. Price: $19.99

The New Mum’s Notebook

This book features 304 pages of reassurance, love and advice to support, inspire and entertain – whether it’s baby number one or number five that’s just arrived. Price: $27.35

FOR THE HOUSE-PROUD MUM

Joseph Joseph 6 Pieces Kitchen Utensil Set with Storage Carousel, Multicolour

Why waste time searching through messy draws looking for the right utensil when you can have them all at the tip of your fingers. I not only love these because of their looks, they have weighted handles that elevate the heads above counter surfaces to eliminate mess. Price: $88.00

Le Creuset Stockpot, 22cm/7.6L, Palm

Slow cooking season is approaching. This pretty stockpot will make it taste so much better. Price: $132.30

Essano Home Candle Sweet Pea & White Orchid, 300g

Everybody loves candles but it’s not something that we buy ourselves, making it the perfect gift for mum. Price: $24.99

Breville BMF600BSS Milk Frother, Silver

Perfect for creamy cappuccinos, hot chocolate or silky lattes or you can set to ‘cold stir’ and make an ice coffee or chocolate. I have added this to cart too. Price: $129.00

FOR THE SPORTY MUM

Fitbit Alta Hr Band- Pink Rose Gold, Small

The slimmest of the Fitbit designs, yet it does more than just count steps. With heart rate tracking, you can better measure calorie burn, and use zones (Fat Burn, Cardio, and Peak) to find the right workout intensity for your goals. Price: $180.57

Reebok Yoga Mat

For mums who love their Yoga or Pilates. Price: $95.57

Lorna Jane Favourite Yoga Bag

A great compact way to carry all your exercise essentials to the gym or studio. Price: $37.62

PTP Massage Therapy Roller, Camo

After any type of exercising we need to stretch. This roller is ideal for a deep tissue massage and for tightness. You have free access online to over 30 exercises. Price: $49.99

FOR THE TECHIE MUM

All-new Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with twice the Storage (8GB)

The thinnest and lightest kindle yet. Mum will have access to over five million titles including new releases and best sellers. Price: $179.00

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Limited Edition, Ultraviolet

Bose is known for great quality sound. These wireless headphones are no exception. They’re sweat and weather resistant too. Price: $268.00

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa

Alexa will be mum’s new bestie. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, find recipes, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more. Price: $59.00

Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II Digital Camera(G9XIIS) 3 Inch display, Silver

If mum still loves taking pics with a camera instead of her phone this chic camera is perfect. Takes quality images in any light and mum can capture sharable full HD movies. Price: $549.00

FOR THE BEAUTY LOVING MUM

Clarisonic Mia Fit Cleansing Device, Blue

I have been using Clarisonic for years. It truly is the best way to clean your face. I love this new model. It might be time for an upgrade. Price: $198.45

Clinique Daily Essentials Set (Pack of 5)

All the daily essentials mum needs to firm and brighten her skin. Price: $111.57

Philips Moisture Protect Dryer HP8280/00, White/Rose Gold

You don’t have to spend a bomb for the perfect blowdry. This Philips hairdryer has beauty and power for the perfect frizz-free shiny hair. Price: $97.30

Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush Rose Gold

I received an electric toothbrush for my birthday last year. Once you try an electric toothbrush there is no going back to manual brushing. Using an electric toothbrush removes plaque, cleans and whitens teeth way better than a manual brush. Price: $279.00

FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT JUNKIE MUM

Friends complete collection

One of my favourite sitcoms EVER. Couldn’t tell you how many hundred times I’ve watched it. Perfect for that rainy weekend binge. Price: $80.00

A Star is Born DVD

If mum hasn’t had the chance to see this movie yet, then this is a must. Make sure you watch it with her with a tub of ice-cream and a box of tissues. Price: $19.98

Ladies in Black

I have seen this movie twice. Set in Sydney in the 50’s so the fashion is amazing. The lives of women who work in a department store and find happiness. Price: $14.99

House: The complete seasons 1-8

Hubby and I watched every episode of House. He is a doctor like no other and if your mum has a dry sense of humour she will love House. Price: $107.75

FOR THE FASHIONISTA MUM

Aviator Sunglasses in Pink Mirror – RJ9506S 211/7E 50

A classic shape that will never date, mum will look every bit a fashionista on the school drop offs. Price: $91.00

Colette by Colette Hayman Red Madeline Panel Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of colour to mum’s wardrobe with this affordable red crossbody bag. You can never have enough bags. Price: $54.99

Kate spade New York Women’s 1YRU0812 Holland Analog Display Japanese Quartz Beige Watch

Spoil mum with this stunning rose gold and leather watch with a pink sunray dial featuring a Kate Spade logo at 12 o’clock. Price: $210.40

UGG Women’s Ansley Slippers

Winter is around the corner and we need to keep our footsies warm. I’m speaking first hand that these slippers will keep you warm. Price: from $37.50

FOR THE FOODIE MUM

CADBURY Indulgence Chocolate Gift Hamper, Happy Mother’s Day

Indulgent chocolate, need I say more? All this yumminess comes in a gift box and includes a reusable cup perfect for hot chocolate. Don’t forget to add the marshmallows. Price: $87.91

Byron Bay Coffee Company Chilli Cinnamon Drinking Chocolate, 250g

Who would have thought chilli and chocolate would go together? Well they do and it’s so delicious! Price: $7.15

T2 Tea Twelves, Favourites Assorted Tea Sampler Gift Box, Pack of 12 Loose Leaf Black Teas, 450 Grams

This T2 sampler pack is a great way for tea lovers to discover new blends. Price: $80.00

Honest to Goodness, Organic Turmeric Latte Spice Blend, 250g

If mum’s not a coffee or tea drinker then this organic turmeric spice blend might be for her. It is delicious in warm milk and has a heap of health benefits too. Price: $31.95