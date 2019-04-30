Beat Back those Winter Blues in Your Bathroom

With winter on the way, the nights are getting longer and the days darker. It’s easy for bathrooms to become drab, dingy hollows when there’s not enough light to go around. Shadows grow, making it look like there are all kinds of corners for dirt to hide. But we’re going to look at how you banish those shadows and keep a bathroom that’s not just cosy but comfortably lit through the winter.

Light with an accent

There’s no better time to learn how to effectively light your bathroom than in the winter. The shower, sink, and toilet tend to mean that ambient (or main) lighting isn’t enough on those darker winter days. Instead, consider adding accent lights, such as recessed lights, that can create a more consistent clarity throughout the room. If you have an area like a vanity in the bathroom, adding task lighting lamps to either side of the mirror can make it much easier to use and an attractive focal point of the room, as well.

Let the light through

You have less natural light in general to make use of, but you can make sure it travels through the bathroom more freely. Using mirrors and switching to lighter window treatments such as blinds can be a great help. For a more comfortable, brighter clean, shower screens can make the room feel more spacious and open. Plus, they have the added benefits of needing less maintenance and fewer replacements than shower curtains, if you’re willing to make the investment.

Switch up your colours

Since you’re more likely to be relying on interior lighting than natural lighting in the winter, you don’t want to stick to bright, springtime colours that will get washed out. Instead, up the cosy factor with bathroom accessories, towels, and bath mats that are in warmer, richer colours. You don’t need to repaint or retile, even switching out the wall art and soft furnishings can make a huge difference in the ambiance of the room. If you really want to give the bathroom a luxe feeling, a windowsill candle can help you destress even more, providing that you don’t have any fire risks like curtains hanging over them.

Keep it nice and neat

If you’re letting the light in, you don’t want the view to be spoiled by a cluttered messy bathroom. The light of day bares your bathroom completely and makes any clutter or shadowy areas stick out all the more. Consider adding a hamper or a wall tray to keep all your essentials in instead of letting them line the bath, windowsills, or sink. Besides making it look a lot neat, it can also help you make the bathroom feel more spacious. What’s more, it’s a lot easier to clean than if you have them lying around collecting dust.

Your bathroom needs two things above all else: comfort and cleanliness. The right lighting tips and colour choices, as mentioned above, can ensure you get both, without having to do a renovation every winter.