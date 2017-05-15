Beauty: Pure, powerful botanical face oils

Share this: Twitter

Hydrate, soften and restore radiance to your skin with pure botanical face oils by Australian natural skincare company, Jurlique. Discover your prefect oil: Skin Balancing Face Oil; Herbal Recovery Antioxidant Face Oil; or Purely Age-Defying Firming Face Oil.

To use Jurlique’s botanical face oils, simply dispense 2–3 drops onto fingertips and gently press onto face, neck and décolletage until absorbed. Use morning or night.

Skin Balancing Face Oil

Rich in pure, concentrated plant oils, this nourishing botanical blend addresses dryness, dehydration and uneven skin texture while protecting your skin from moisture loss. This lightweight yet deeply nourishing treatment oil is rich in Safflower Oil, Rose Hip Oil, Avocado Oil, Macadamia Seed Oil and Shea Butter.

Herbal Recovery Antioxidant Face Oil

This revitalising antioxidant treatment oil deeply moisturises while targeting the first signs of ageing, leaving skin feeling smooth and hydrated, and visibly glowing. This treatment oil is designed to smooth fine lines, restore luminosity and deeply moisturise. A potent proprietary blend of extracts helps protect against environmental aggressors and aid in skin wellness. Skin feels smooth, hydrated and looks even toned and radiant.

Purely Age-Defying Firming Face Oil

A restorative anti-ageing treatment oil rich in concentrated botanical oils to help address visible signs of ageing while protecting your skin. This treatment oil is designed to smooth wrinkles, lines and even tone and texture. A potent proprietary blend of extracts helps protect against environmental aggressors and aid in skin conditioning. Skin feels firm, hydrated and looks even toned and luminous.

About Jurlique

Jurlique has been the leader in natural skincare since 1985. From sensitive skin to anti-ageing, we apply advanced technologies to organic ingredients grown at our Australian Farm. The result high performance, potent skincare for healthy, beautiful skin.