Being More Productive Is Achievable

Prioritize your health

If there is one thing we should all aim to be, it is more productive. In this blog post, we are going to take a look at some of the different approaches you can do in order to achieve this.

There is only one place to begin, and this is with your health. If you are at not a peak health condition, you are not going to be as productive as you can be. Regular eye appointments via the likes of Bausch + Lomb can provide regular eye tests so you can be sure that eye health does not hold you back. You should also make sure that you follow a healthy eating plan too, as this is vital in terms of productivity.

Focus on the office space

Another way to make your office space more productive is to make some changes to the office space. There are a number of different things you can do here. This includes the following:

Regulate temperature – A lot of workers complain about the temperature inside of their office space. It is going to be difficult to keep everyone happy. However, you should make an effort too. Consider the placement and location of the windows, and ask about the HVAC system in the office if you are renting somewhere.

Concentrate on creating an office that is collaborative – This is something that a number of different businesses have done, including the likes of Pixar and Google. Critical features of a collaborative office include the likes of an open plan layout, more communal areas, and a reduction in terms of single-occupancy offices.

Think about physical comfort – You are going to be spending the majority of your day at your desk, and so it is critical that you are comfortable. With that being said, ergonomic furniture is a must.

Bring the outdoors in – There have been a number of different studies that have revealed how beneficial having plants in your working space can be. This is because plants filter the air.

Add a splash of colour – Another way to make a big difference in terms of productivity is to add a splash of colour. You will be amazed regarding how much of a difference a bit of colour can make. Of course, you need to choose a colour with care, and this all depends on the nature of your office space. Blue is good for creating a sense of trust, for example.

Create a breakout zone – Another way to make your office space more productive for everyone is to create a breakout zone. This is something that the Google offices have become slightly famous for. This is an area whereby all office members can chill out and chat, getting their creative juices flowing for when they start working again.

Manage risks

Aside from this, you should make a dedicated effort to manage risks. If there is one thing that can hold you back in the workplace it is if something unexpected happens, and therefore, puts you off track. This could happen if you were to suffer a data breach, for example. This is where risk management comes in. Putting secure methods in place to prevent such an incident will ensure your productivity is not haltered. This includes using a secure VPN service, having a good password policy in place, and effective network segregation.

Take breaks

It is also wise to take regular breaks. As soon as you feel your productivity start to fall, taking a break so that you can have a refresh is a must. Not only this but you should make an effort to minimise distractions throughout your working day. One of the best ways to do this is to turn your notifications off for social media. You should also dedicate a certain period of the day for checking your emails and replying to them.

What about productivity amongst remote workers?

All businesses are actively seeking ways to improve productivity and keep it at a high level. However, this is particularly difficult when managing remote teams. How can you keep a team motivated if they are on the other side of the world? There is no denying that it is a challenge, but there are numerous techniques you can use, as we will reveal below.

– Schedule a daily virtual meeting – Overseas teams can lose motivation when they feel like they are forgotten about or simply a spare part. This is why it is important to have a daily virtual meeting with your remote team. This can take place using a business chat application. Make sure you consider time difference carefully so you can determine the best time to conduct these meetings. Don’t simply choose when is suitable for you.

– Make personal connections – It is important to personally connect with your team if you are to create a company culture, which is challenging when you are not all sitting together. However, chat platforms are great for bringing people together. You can create a profile, with a photograph and basic personal details, so people feel like they know you. And, you can talk to one and other in a group chat, learning more about the people you are working with, wishing them happy birthday, and so on. This creates a personal connection, which harvests a better and more productive environment.

– Flexibility – You need to be flexible regarding communication and giving feedback. You may need to tweak your working hours slightly to cater to the demands of your overseas departments. Moreover, you need to get to grips with the working culture of the country in question, and you will need to adapt your feedback style and guidance in accordance with this.

– Plan ahead and schedule – It is important to plan ahead, as you will not only have a time difference to deal with, but also public holidays differ from country to country. You need to know when your teams are going to be unavailable so that you can schedule work around this. You should also implement deadlines and have a task management solution set up so you can keep up to date with where everyone is. This means that there is accountability, which will make your team work harder, as opposed to simply cutting corners because you are not there to see otherwise. Time management is the most crucial aspect when it comes to the productivity of remote teams and workers, as it is easier to get sidetracked in a world of chat rooms and the Internet.

– Schedule video calls – While instant messaging will be the go-to choice on a daily basis, you should also schedule video calls. Video calls are important because they will make your remote workers feel like they are part of the team, and they will get to know other workers better. Most remote teams do meet from time to time as well, and if they have already had numerous video conversations it will make it a lot easier.

As you can see, there are a number of different steps that you can take in order to boost productivity. We hope that this blog post has given you a lot of useful tips that can help you.