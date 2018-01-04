Best costumes Hollywood gave us in 2017

Heidi Klum – Michael Jackson Thriller

Whenever the year starts to wrap up we like to reminisce. This time, we look back at the costumes that Hollywood dazzled us with in 2017. One thing is for sure, it’s all in the detail. Get those right and you’re bound to make a dazzling impression. But I guess when money’s no option, neither is nailing a dress up.

Wow this has to get a mention! Heidi Klum certainly went to town with her costume. Full mask, contact lenses, hands, and hairy chest. You wouldn’t know it was her just by looking. This works on so many levels, from the white socks and black scuffed loafers, to the jacket and checkered shirt underneath.

Neil Patrick Harris and his family as Circus Performers

Now these guys know how to dress up! Every year they go the extra mile to bring us a costume we could only dream of putting together. In a theme which can include the whole family. This year was no exception. From the scary-eyed ringmaster, the spooky clown, to the mini strongman and bearded lady, it bedazzled.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum – Sally and Jack Skellington from Nightmare before Christmas

These guys are the cutest! And it seems that Channing isn’t afraid of a little dress up – did anyone else see the unicorn costume?? The masks are eerily good, but they must be so hot underneath. The things we do for effect!!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – Toy Story

This gorgeous family went trick or treating dressed as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jesse from Toy Story. Jesse and Woody were complete with pull chords. Just goes to show you don’t have to be cutting edge and ultra-modern to nail it. The classics are sometimes the best.

Lady Gaga – Edward Scissor Hands

Now this is an oldie but a goodie and one we didn’t expect to see around anymore. Lady Gaga nailed it this year with some scarily heavy looking hand accessories as her scissor hands. The make-up is also outstanding. Black haunted eyes and the sallow skin.

Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil

The great thing about this costume is that you could put this together as simply or extravagantly as you like. All you need is a little black dress (LBD), red stilettos, red gloves, a faux fur coat, cigarette holder, and a great wig.

LeBron James as Pennywise

Now, there were a lot of Pennywise clowns this year due to the release of IT. It would have made for a VERY scary Halloween party, definitely not family friendly. This one is great because of the detail in the mask / high rounded forehead and skull. Just looking at it sends shivers down the spine.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch – Stranger Things

There seemed to be a bit of a celebrity trend this year of gender-swapping takes on the Netflix sensations main characters. Our favourite was Amy and Ben’s Dustin and Eleven. With Amy’s Dustin taking the lead. Simple, cute, effective. Love it!

