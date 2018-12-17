Beyond the Enamel: The Benefits of Teeth Whitening Kits

Talk To Your Dentist

Everyone wants a bright white smile, and it’s been proven to make a big difference with first impressions. When it comes to whitening teeth, the two main options are visiting the dentist for a bleach, or using a home whitening kit. Almost everybody hates going to the dentist, so here are the benefits of teeth whitening kits.

Even if you hate visiting the dentist, it’s worth having a chat to them about teeth whitening when you go in for a check-up. Not everyone will benefit from teeth whitening treatments – especially those with crowns or bondings. So talk to your dentist and find out what they recommend.

Cost-Effective

The main benefit of teeth whitening kits versus other whitening options is that they don’t break the bank. Whiter teeth make you feel more confident and make you want to smile more often. This lifts your mood and the moods of those around you. A home whitening kit is an affordable option to enhance your look and bring back some of that youthful shine to your smile.

Protect Your Teeth

The best teeth whitening kits don’t damage your teeth. The stains on your teeth are generally created by drinking tea and coffee and smoking. Quality whitening kits lift these stains without damaging the enamel on your teeth. So don’t buy into the misconception that whitening kits wear your teeth down.

Convenience

Home whitening kits are far more convenient that trying to find the time to visit a dentist. Most professionals are extremely time poor and unable to find room in their busy schedules to book and attend an appointment at a dentist that is generally out of the way. A home whitening kit gives you the freedom to whiten your teeth at home while relaxing in front of the television, rather than reclining in a dentist’s chair with a spot light in your face.

Boost Your Appearance

Sometimes the superficial things in life really do make a difference. Having whiter teeth is a cosmetic desire, not a necessity. Whiter teeth won’t make your chewing more effective but it will boost your appearance and therefore affect your overall attitude on life. Teeth make a big difference to our overall appearance and having clean, bright, white teeth will make you much more inclined to smile, relax and feel confident. This will have a positive effect on your overall mood and make you more likely to put yourself out there. This type of confidence can make big changes to your daily mood and productivity, so it’s nothing to discount as irrelevant or unimportant. Self-confidence makes a massive difference in the way we interact with the world and those around us.

What’s Your Shade

Depending on how dull or discoloured your teeth are will help you navigate what treatment you need. If you’re just looking for a slight lift of a few shades, then go for a less intense treatment. However, if you suffer from intense tooth staining and discolouration then it might be worth taking a trip to the dentist for the full-haul treatment. Professional treatments are popular with people who drink a lot of coffee or red wine, and/or smoke heavily. So if you fall into those categories then you might need professional treatment, but be warned, it can be painful.

Whitening your teeth has the potential to lift your outlook on life by making you feel more confident, happy, and positive. It encourages you to smile which has the psychological effect of making you feel generally more positive and capable. It’s a great way to boost your appearance while lifting your mood.