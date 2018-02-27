Bras N Things’ New Vamp Collection with Simone Holtznagel

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Simone Holtznagel is the new face of Bras N Things’ exclusive Vamp lingerie collection. Designed by women for women, Vamp is all about feeling confident, daring, sexy, strong and feminine.

The evolution of Vamp is set to take the collection to the next level of daring and decadence, combining striking metallic lace, luxurious satin and delicately feminine highlights.

The Gladiator Inspired by warrior goddesses, the Gladiator range embodies empowerment with fierce geo gunmetal metallic lace with bondage influences strapping and hardware details.

Glimmer

Embrace the risqué design lines of Glimmer featuring cheeky cup cut outs and fuchsia metallic lace with soft black satin.

Crystalize Show of your softer side with the delicate details of Crystalize featuring soft lace over satin pin-stitched cups and gorgeous diamante highlights.

Plume

Treat yourself with Plume – black lace layered over gorgeous jade satin with shimmering diamante details.

Lacie Be bold in the Lacie range; with a designed to be seen bodysuit featuring deep V crisscross lace-up detailing along with two-tone black and metallic lace.

Priced from $29 (AUD), the Vamp Collection is available exclusive in-store and online at Bras N Things. Bras N Things offers free shipping Australia-wide when you spend $100 or more + free returns in-store.

Bras N Things are Australia’s leading fashion lingerie retailer with more than 172 stores across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Bras N Things offers an innovative range that blurs the aesthetic lines of lingerie, sleepwear, playwear, active and swimwear taking the best elements of high-style and comfort. Our designers are continuously creating a wide range of styles to ensure that we have you covered no matter what you are looking for, sexy, playful, comfy, flirty and fun.