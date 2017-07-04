Share this: Twitter

What Is Needed To Decorate the Cake

Baking is the most interesting part of cooking . If you enjoy baking cakes, you will also enjoy cake decorating. Below is are tips on how to successfully decorate a chocolate cake.

1. Baked Chocolate Cake – Bake the chocolate cake with a recipe that you like. For a start, bake three cakes of the same size. The measurements of the cake vary in width and length. It does not matter this can always be changed as you get more experienced.

2. The chocolate icing – The thickness of the filling that goes between the layers of the cake is up to you. The filing, in this case, is the chocolate icing. Increase the icing if you want a thicker filling. The higher the quality of the frosting, the better the taste.

3. Royal icing – This recipe allows using flowers. The royal icing is used on the flowers.

4. Buttercream Leaves – One last thing you will need is the buttercream. This is a matter of convenience. You can choose to use either buttercream or icing.

How to Do It

Level the cakes and fill in the chocolate icing making sure that all three cakes are stacked upright. Make sure they are as straight as possible. After stacking them coat the icing on the rest of the cake.

Create a dent on the cake using the back of a teaspoon. Hold the spoon lightly making sure you are not scraping the icing off the cake. Scoop the icing upwards. This helps you to move the teaspoon away from the cake without ruining the icing on the cake. Continue until you have the whole cake filled with small dents.

Once you are done you start decorating the cake with royal icing flowers. Just place the flowers on the cake the way you want. You can finish off with buttercream leaves. Which is a matter of convenience though.