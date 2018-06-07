Cause and Treatment of Diabetes Type 2

What is diabetes type 2?

Diabetes mellitus also known as “sugar” in layman language is a possible deadly disorder commonly affecting the Indian population. It is a metabolic disorder in which the amount of insulin produced by the beta cells of pancreas decreases which in turn increases the glucose level in the blood. This excess sugar (glucose) gets excreted in urine. It is a known fact that diabetes is a silent killer after cancer.

This disorder is detected accidently when a regular blood profile in done. It is seen that it can be cured if detected early by diet modification and improvement in lifestyle. Normal blood glucose levels in blood

Fasting 70-77 mg/dl

Post prandial (after meals) 140 mg/dl

The blood sugar level is assessed every 3 months by means of HbA1c In blood

Symptoms of diabetes:

Polydypsia (exess thirst)

Polyuria (frequent urination)

Polyphagia (increase appetite)

Weakness and tiredness is remarkable

Urine is sticky and highly concentrated

Delayed wound healing

Gangrene or d8abetic foot in advanced cases

Decreased immunity

Weight fluctuation

Burning in feet, hands and soles

Patient is prone to infection

There are many ways of treatment for this possibly deadly disease like ayurvedic, homeopathic, allopathic, naturopathy, unani and some home remedies.

Ayurvedic Medicine For Diabetes Type 2 plays a very vital role in the cure of diabetes type 2. Diabetic coma is very common in these kind of patients. Now a days juvenile diabetes is increasing day by day so the people are much more oriented to such kind of ayurvedic treatments. So here are some useful combinations in ayurveda and naturopathy which have proven to be a boon to cure these:

Drinking Juices like bel, neem, bitter gourd or rose apple early morning empty stomach have shown wonderful results in the cure of type 2 diabetes.

Exercises, yoga and dietary modification has helped wide range of patients. Brisk walk is the key to cure.

Leaves of jamun and even ripe jamun can be consumed to cure this problem.<

Indian gooseberries or commonly known as amla can be included in our diet.

Drinking water stored in copper vessel empty stomach in morning helps in relieving the symptoms along with improving digestion.

Turmeric has a pivotal role in the cure of this disease. It has to be consumed as follows: half tsp ground bay leaves + half tsp turmeric + one tsp aloe vera gel helps in relieving this problem. It should be taken two times a day morning and evening before meals.

Best anti-diabetic properties are seen in bel leaves. Its extract should be taken with black pepper.

Onion and garlic also has tremendous anti diabetic properties.

Consuming a glass of water with the extract of 10 tulsi leaves+ 10 bel patras + 10 neem leaves helps in reducing the content of glucose level in the blood.