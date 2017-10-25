Celebrate Baby’s First Christmas with these Gift Ideas from Fisher-Price

From musical teethers to keep baby entertained in the car, to calming plush soothers and portable play areas on the go, these top gift ideas from Fisher-Price Australia are items both mum and dad and bub will thank you for.
Fisher-Price On-the-go Baby Dome
RRP $129.99
Age: 0+ use only with a child who is unable to push up on hands and knees, pull up or sit unassisted.
Available: Myer, Big W, Mr Toys
Featuring a comfy pad for your little one to nap or play on and a canopy that protects baby from sun and bugs, you can use it indoors or out. Two colourful toys dangle overhead to encourage eye tracking and can be removed and placed within baby’s reach for exploring textures. Easy to set up, pack up and transport, the Fisher-Price Baby Dome is a must-have for camping, picnics, a day at the beach, play dates, or a visit to grandma’s house.
Fisher-Price Deluxe Swing & Seat
RRP $129.99
Age: 0+ use from birth until child attempts to climb out unassisted
Available: Big W, Target, Myer
Calm and sooth bub after a big day watching the cricket with this portable six-speed baby swing with music and soothing nature sounds. Quickly and easily converts from a portable baby swing to a calming, vibrating, stationary seat to give you and baby two different soothing-motion options. SmartSwing Technology offers six distinct swinging speeds from low to high so you can find the motion to suit baby’s mood. Plus, it senses baby’s weight (so speeds won’t slow as baby grows)—and it starts without a push!
RRP $39.99
Age: 0+ months
Available: Myer, Target
It always makes soothing easier if bubba has the same comforter no matter where they fall asleep. Soothe baby at home or on-the-go, with this sweet elephant friend. This cuddly pal relaxes baby with calming music, soft humming and gentle vibrations – just press the elephant’s heart! Perfect for comforting bub when you’re out and about.
Fisher-Price Musical Clacker Keys
RRP $12.99
Age: 0+ months
Available: Big W, Coles, Target, TRU, Myer
Teething doesn’t stop just because it is Christmas. These brightly coloured keys include a teether, clackers, lots of textures and an interactive fob for bub to press for fun sounds and music. It’s a world of hands-on experience and fun for baby (as well as soothing sore gums) and some peace for both mum and dad. Put them on stroller straps, attach to car seat straps, or throw them in a nappy bag for easy access and entertainment when you’re on the go-go-go.
For more information about Fisher-Price toys visit the website: www.fisherprice.com.au