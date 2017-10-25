Celebrate Baby’s First Christmas with these Gift Ideas from Fisher-Price

Baby’s first Christmas is an extra special occasion – first visit from Santa, first Christmas lunch and for many, first time travelling long distances to visit relatives or a holiday. With this in mind, Fisher-Price have designed a range of nursery gifts perfect for travelling with bub during the holiday season.

From musical teethers to keep baby entertained in the car, to calming plush soothers and portable play areas on the go, these top gift ideas from Fisher-Price Australia are items both mum and dad and bub will thank you for.

Fisher-Price On-the-go Baby Dome

RRP $129.99

Age: 0+ use only with a child who is unable to push up on hands and knees, pull up or sit unassisted.

Available: Myer, Big W, Mr Toys

Featuring a comfy pad for your little one to nap or play on and a canopy that protects baby from sun and bugs, you can use it indoors or out. Two colourful toys dangle overhead to encourage eye tracking and can be removed and placed within baby’s reach for exploring textures. Easy to set up, pack up and transport, the Fisher-Price Baby Dome is a must-have for camping, picnics, a day at the beach, play dates, or a visit to grandma’s house.

Fisher-Price Deluxe Swing & Seat

RRP $129.99

Age: 0+ use from birth until child attempts to climb out unassisted

Available: Big W, Target, Myer

Calm and sooth bub after a big day watching the cricket with this portable six-speed baby swing with music and soothing nature sounds. Quickly and easily converts from a portable baby swing to a calming, vibrating, stationary seat to give you and baby two different soothing-motion options. SmartSwing Technology offers six distinct swinging speeds from low to high so you can find the motion to suit baby’s mood. Plus, it senses baby’s weight (so speeds won’t slow as baby grows)—and it starts without a push!

Fisher-Price Calming Vibrations Elephant Soother

Available: Myer, Target

Fisher-Price Musical Clacker Keys

RRP $12.99

Age: 0+ months

Available: Big W, Coles, Target, TRU, Myer

Teething doesn’t stop just because it is Christmas. These brightly coloured keys include a teether, clackers, lots of textures and an interactive fob for bub to press for fun sounds and music. It’s a world of hands-on experience and fun for baby (as well as soothing sore gums) and some peace for both mum and dad. Put them on stroller straps, attach to car seat straps, or throw them in a nappy bag for easy access and entertainment when you’re on the go-go-go.

RRP $39.99Age: 0+ monthsIt always makes soothing easier if bubba has the same comforter no matter where they fall asleep. Soothe baby at home or on-the-go, with this sweet elephant friend. This cuddly pal relaxes baby with calming music, soft humming and gentle vibrations – just press the elephant’s heart! Perfect for comforting bub when you’re out and about.

