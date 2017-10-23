Celebrating Christmas in Singapore

Christmas is widely celebrated in Singapore and in the lead up to the December 25th holiday, the city is transformed into a winter wonderland for the enjoyment of both locals and tourists alike. Yuletide dishes are on the menu in many of the city’s restaurants and the streets are aglow in Christmas lights.

As one of the world’s favourite places to shop, the centre-piece of the city’s celebrations is Christmas On A Great Street – a dazzling display of Christmas lights in the heart of the city’s shopping district, Orchard Road.

An event not to be missed, is Christmas Wonderland at Marina Bay – a festival of lights, food, rides, ice skating and family fun. Marina Bay is also the location of the city’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

At work, many businesses get into the Christmas spirit by decorating their offices and companies in Singapore arrange gift exchange programs on the last working day before Christmas. At home, many people spend December 25th with family and friends, exchanging presents and indulging in a traditional feast of Turkey with all the trimmings, alongside local cuisine.

Christmas On A Great Street

For six weeks every year, the shopping district of Orchard Road is transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of dazzling lights stretching for almost 3 kilometres, from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura. Retail shops, malls and businesses along this stretch of Orchard Road, spare no expense when hanging their Christmas decorations – covering the area, inside and out, with fake snow, glittering lights, Christmas trees and other festive displays.

But it’s more than just a dazzling light display. Christmas On A Great Street takes on a carnival atmosphere with local musicians, Christmas carollers, jazz bands, and roaming performers attracting large crowds to the malls and retail shops. Orchard Road is a shopper’s paradise after all and there is a lot of Christmas shopping to be done!

Open til late during the month of December, Orchard Road has two multi-label heritage department stores, Robinsons and TANGS, dozens of malls and a range of retail, dining and entertainment choices. Orchard Road also plays host to a Christmas Market featuring festive pop-up stores where shoppers can purchase Christmas decorations and their favourite Christmas treats.

Other great places to shop for Christmas in Singapore include: Scotts Road; Thomson Road; Serangoon Road; Marina Bay Sands; Sentosa Island; and Singapore’s largest mall, VivoCity.

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Another major event is Christmas Wonderland at the eye catching Gardens by the Bay. A relatively new addition to Singapore, Christmas Wonderland offers a plethora live entertainment, sculptures, ice skating, food, and rides.

While specific details about this year’s Christmas Wonderland haven’t been released as yet (or we just can’t find them on Google), we know that in previous years the festival featured an Ice Palace housing and ice skating rink, as well as a snow playground and Santa’s Cottage for the kids. There was also a Carousel and a very cute Christmas train.

At the Christmas Wonderland Festive Market at Gardens by the Bay you can expect to find mulled wine, gingerbread and other Christmas treats, as well as handmade accessories in the market stalls. You can also expect lots of live music and carnival game booths, as well as Luminarie light sculptures.

While you’re there, take in the sights, sounds and smells of Gardens by the Bay, a premier horticultural attraction for local and international visitors. It comprises of three distinctive waterfront gardens as well as several attractions. Gardens by the Bay is home to two lakes, Heritage Gardens, a Sun Pavilion and more than 40 sculptures from around the world. The newest attraction, The Canyon, features the largest collection of sculptural rocks along a 400-metre-long dragon-shaped trail.

There are two conservatories. Take your time exploring the tropical highlands amidst orchids, pitcher plants and ferns from the cool-moist Tropical Montane region, in the Cloud Forest conservatory. It's always spring in the Flower Dome conservatory, the world's largest glass greenhouse and the most beautiful flowers in Singapore.

The OCBC Skyway is a 128-metre-long aerial walkway standing 22 metres above the ground in the Supertree Grove. Measuring between 25 and 50 metres tall, the Supertree Grove comprises of tree-like vertical gardens designed with large canopies that provide an exhilarating display of light and sound at night.

Kids will really enjoy the interactive play and water play features available in the Far East Organization Children’s Garden and they will discover something new around every corner, at the World of Plants.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is the city state’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. On New Year’s Eve, the festivities extend from Marina Bay to the Civic District from early evening until well past midnight. There are live outdoor music performances, waterfront bazaars and at the stroke of midnight, an eight-minute fireworks display lights up Singapore’s downtown skyline.

While it’s a little early to get any detailed information about this year’s event, in previous years, visitors to the area have been able to write their hopes and dreams for the year ahead on a big white orb called a ‘wishing sphere’ which is then lit up and set afloat on the bay during the celebrations.

Christmas in Singapore is a big outdoor celebration. Every year the city is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland and while shopping is the main activity, locals and tourists are treated to the all sights, sounds and tastes of a traditional European Christmas, with a dash of local flavours. The famous Christmas lights on Orchard Road and the festive atmosphere of Christmas Wonderland at Gardens on the Bay, attract large crowds from all over the world and New Year’s Eve celebrations at Marine Bay, gives the locals an opportunity to let their hair down and make a wish for the year ahead.