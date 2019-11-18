Choosing a tyre guide for women behind the wheel – here are some of the best tyre brands

Ladies love to keep their cars clean and neat at all times, however, a clean car won’t be very helpful on poor road and weather conditions in terms of keeping your car’s traction. People can be negligent when it comes to choosing tyres including women, leaning towards the cheaper option. In this post, we help women drivers to get familiar with the leading tyre brands and point out their important features.

To keep your car in perfect condition, it is essential that the wheels perform their function efficiently and safely. Therefore, changing tyres is essential and relying on the best brands is a guarantee of durability and reliability at the wheel.

Because fitting your car with top brand tyres, is not only synonymous with warranty, but road safety. Discover the best tyres on the market.

What are the best brands of tyres

Generally speaking, women love fashion and choosing tyres is like choosing shoes for yourself – aiming for something that is of good quality while economical. Choosing quality tyres for your vehicle that is also economical is possible if you are looking for alternatives to premium brands. We talk about second brands that, in most cases, are just another option of the main manufacturers when it comes to diversifying the market. Thus, the same brand can have different tyres with different nominations or qualities, although they all retain the same materials, the same production process and the guarantee of the big brands, so the big difference is in the price. Therefore, here are some quality brands to help you choose the best tyres for your vehicle. Surely it sounds more than one!

1. Bridgestone, one of the best tyre brands

One of the main premium brands that offer its economic and quality version is Bridgestone, one of the star brands in the world of tyres. The tyres that it proposes as a safe option and with the best value for money is Firestone.

These wheels stand out for their high durability, flexibility and elongation, for having a quick and simple installation system. Also, Firestone tyres are a sustainable solution thanks to their rubber coating, a material that reduces the environmental impact.

2. Michelin, another of the best tyre brands

For its part, Michelin also proposes second-brand tyres with excellent quality. It is the case of Kleber, a versatile tyre, with great adaptability and that is a quality assurance for many buyers.

This tyre is considered one of the best options on the market, thanks to its perfect grip on the road, its work at maximum performance, its great durability and its competitive price. Kleber is a 4 seasons tyre and a seal of trust.

Michelin stands for energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, noise absorption and safety. Michelin tyres have a seal of trust and guarantee, which places them among the main brands of tyres chosen by drivers.

3. Kumho, another good tyre brand in value for money

Another great brand of quality tyres at a good price is Kumho. Its tyres have great prestige within the manufacturers, as well as high-end car brands. It is characterized by the attention to detail tyre design, its rolling resistance and its low noise level.

It is also one of the tyres with greater grip, both on dry and wet surfaces. A guarantee of safety, reliability and efficiency.

4. Hankook

And in recent years, Hankook tyres have been treading hard to become a reference if we talk about quality car tyres. Its rigorous manufacturing process translates into reliability and safety, which has become an element of trust for thousands of drivers.

Also, Hankook has become a reference for online sales, due to its economic and competitive prices.

5. Continental, one of the most durable tyre brands

Continental tyres are also considered one of the most durable on the market. This brand works with top quality materials, to offer a high performance product, tested for your safety and that improves the driving experience.

The innovative technology that Continental uses to develop its tyres gives it a seal of experience and confidence that is not overlooked for vehicle manufacturers.

