Complete Guide To Steak

When you go to a restaurant is steak your go-to dish? Many people will have answered ‘yes’ to this question, if not, it is likely that steak comes a close second! After all, who can resist the juicy burst of flavour you get when you pop a slice of this meat into your mouth? Delicious, right?

Nevertheless, the only problem is that there are so many different types of steaks and various methods for cooking the meat as well. This can often leave people feeling a bit confused as they don’t know what option to go for. But don’t worry, as that is what this post is here to help you with. Read on to discover all you need to know about this delicious meat…

What are the best steak cuts?

Rib-eye Steak – First and foremost, let’s begin with the tasty rib-eye steak. The marbling of this meat is the reason why it is considered one of the best cuts. When cooked properly the fat will break down and you will be left with a piece of meat that is moist and boasting an intense flavour.

Filet Mignon – This cut of steak is extremely popular because it is generally the most tender out of all cuts available. It also contains very little fatty tissues and is relatively lean. When serving this cut most restaurants tend to offer it with a sauce as the flavour of the meat is quite mild.

Sirloin Steak – The third and final cut of steak to be mentioned is sirloin. If you go into any hotel or restaurant you will generally find sirloin steak on the menu. It does not contain as much fat as a rib-eye steak does and the meat itself is rather tender.

What are the different ways of cooking steak?

Deep frying – This is one of the quickest ways to cook steak. Heat some oil on a pan and lower your steaks into the oil until they reach the colour you desire.

Grilling – Grilling meat is definitely the healthiest route to go down. It tastes great as well.

Roasting – Roast beef is traditional and tends to be cooked when doing a home meal with all of the trimmings, such as roast potatoes and vegetables.

What are some of the best side dishes?

Fermented foods – Fermented vegetables can go great with a nice slab of steak. It’s the perfect complementary dish, and it is keto-friendly! We recommend checking out Gutsy Ferments for more information.

Side salad – You can’t go wrong with a side salad, can you?

Mushrooms and tomato – The traditional restaurant accompaniment for steak!

What are the different cooking temperatures for steak?

Rare – Typically set your grill to 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit if you like your meat to be pink.

Medium – If you like your meat brown on the outside with a hint of pink on the inside you should set your grill to 155 degrees Fahrenheit.

Well-done – Finally for a well-done steak, i.e. one without any pinkness, set your grill to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.