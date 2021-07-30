Considering a job in the Community Services Sector? Here is Your Guide

The community services sector is an ever-growing and evolving path. There is an abundance of opportunities in this sector, including both volunteer and paid roles. There are courses available to you, regardless of your current role, that can aid in your journey to becoming a community services worker. Having a certificate in community services can be a wonderful addition to your professional development. This can allow you mobility through job roles and can aid with getting a role as a community services worker. There are general courses for community service workers, as well as courses tailored to specialties, like aged care.

Careers in Community Services

There is a wide array of career paths in the community services sector. Here are a few career tracks that you could follow:

Counselor Mental Health Professional Disability Care Aid Aged Care Worker

Each of these general areas has specific job outcomes, that offer a more specialised path in the field. For example, if you chose to study to obtain a counselling certificate, you could take on the role of a career counselor, drug counselor, or marriage counselor. You have many options when getting certified in the community services sector. Additionally, these are frequently well-paying jobs that will allow you to leave a lasting and profound impact on your community members. Getting a certificate 3 in aged care is as simple as searching the internet for programmes in your area.

Aged Care

Aged care is one of the top fields on the rise. The aging population is growing, and so is the demand for support for these older individuals. Physical and emotional care is special to elderly adults, as their needs differ from that of a child. Unique certifications are required to care for the elderly population, and it is an occupation that is frequently in high demand. This path also offers a sense of security in your job, as the aging population is rapidly increasing. Training for a job on the aged care path is typically easy to find and engaging.

Careers in Aged Care

The aged care specialty has very similar job opportunities as the general community services. Each of the jobs in this specialty is specific to the aging population. It is not fair to generalise elderly individuals with the community because they have needs that are unique to aging.

Aging Counselor Aged Care Mental Health Professional Disability Care Aid/ Home Aid

The aging population needs caregivers that are trained in hands-on care. Having the certifications that can help you care for this population will make you a competitive candidate for a job role. Even if you do not specialise in aged care, having the knowledge to care in the field is beneficial. This is a great field to go into if you want to build strong connections with your patients.

Courses

Regardless of whether you would like to specialise in healthcare for the general population or aged care, the best thing that you can do is enroll in community services courses. These courses train you on a variety of topics that prepare you for work in this sector. There are programmes available for you to get dual certifications in both individual support and aged care, so it would not be difficult to add aged care as a resource on your resume.

These courses are often a blend of classroom time and remote coursework, which allows for some flexibility with your schedule. Earning your certificate three can give you the hands-on experience that you need to get started in a new job. These courses are the training that can make your dream of helping others, a reality.

Overall, earning your certification in community services is a simple and rewarding process. You should try to get a certification that encompasses the aging population, as they are a major group in the healthcare field.

If you have the time and resources, you should get dually certified in both individual and aged care when you start this process. It may save you time, money, and energy in the long run. Choosing a job in the community services sector is a great way to almost guarantee job security, good pay, and a sense of community in your job.