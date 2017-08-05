David Lawrence Workwear for Winter 2017

David Lawrence is an iconic Australian label offering classic staples with an emphasis on timeless and effortless pieces. The label’s collection of workwear features smart separates such as tailored dresses, slimline blazers, crisp shirts, lightweight knitwear, tailored skirts and work pant.

The Dresses

The Soko Ruffled Sleeve Milano Dress features of-the-moment flared sleeves and simply slips on for an effortless day-to-night look. The form-fitting fabric is designed for optimal comfort, perfect for an on-the-go outfit. In a nod to this season’s utility trend, the Sienna Spot Military Dress features a military inspired button detail at the neck and is expertly tailored to flatter the figure. Designed to flatter the figure in a fit-and-flare design, the Laney Stripe Knit Dress is finished in a timeless monochrome stripe design and simply slips on.

The Jackets Tap into the tuxedo trend this season with the Linden Satin Trim Tuxedo Jacket, featuring a satin piped edge and collar and pleat detail through the back. Expertly tailored from luxurious spot jacquard fabric, the Sienna Spot Jacquard Jacket is fully lined for comfort and warmth. Pair with coordinating pants for a twist on classic tailoring this season. A fashion-forward alternative to a jacket for the cooler months, the Crop Felt Wool Cape features comfortable popper fastenings at the neck and is cropped to the waist for a contemporary fit.

The Tops

Update your workwear wardrobe with the Ophelie Gathered Wrap Top, in this season’s must have shade of rich berry red. Tuck into a pencil skirt for the office or pair with jeans for an elegant off-duty outfit. Finished with cascading ruffles through the front, the Anya Ruffle Front Long Sleeve Blouse is crafted from a semi sheer fabric with floral applique design throughout. Blending this season’s must-have military details with a luxe satin finish, the Chloe Military Silk Stud Shirt is an essential style for taking you from boardroom to bar in style.