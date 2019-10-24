Doing It Your Way: 4 Ways to Wear a Tunic Dress

A tunic dress is a staple most women have in their closet but don’t know how to wear properly. Of course, you wear a tunic dress to be comfortable above stylish, but you can have both in the same outfit.

According to Fillyflair.com, a tunic dress is a must-have, go-to wardrobe essential for many reasons. A woman can also wear a tunic dress throughout almost all of the seasons. And by adding different pants, tights and accessories, a tunic dress will be the perfect outfit for any occasion.

Here are 4 ways to wear a tunic dress:

1. With Pants

A lightweight tunic, in a solid color or floral pattern, can be added to a pair of jeans or polyester pants for a nice spring or summer look. A tunic dress that hits above the knee is ideal for this type of outfit.

Most tunics for this season have three-quarter length sleeves and should be worn without a jacket or other shirt. To complete the outfit, add some flat shoes and a limited number of accessories, like a simple necklace and one bracelet.

2. With Tights

A tunic dress that has a length a smidgen below the knees is ideal for pairing with tights. A tunic with a thicker fabric is ideal for this type of wear and would be best in the fall or winter.

You could wear this slightly longer tunic dress with thick tights in a comparable color, add a denim jacket and boots and be ready to go just about anywhere. With this style, you could wear a few more accessories than a spring fashion.

3. With Leggings

Similar to pants, but thinner and more streamlined, pairing a tunic dress with leggings is about texture and color. A tunic dress with a print should be paired with solid color leggings in a complementary color.

A tunic dress with long sleeves and thicker material goes well with black or dark-colored leggings. A solid-colored tunic can be matched with color and print leggings if the occasion is casual.

4. As a Dress

The length of a tunic dress will determine if you can wear it as a dress without leggings or tights. Your level of comfort is also a factor in determining this type of outfit. If you are not relaxed when wearing a shorter dress, then it won’t work no matter what you pair it with.

If the event is more formal, pair a solid colored tunic dress with sheer pantyhose or bare legs. If you are attending an outdoor event, it is best to go easy on the accessories and opt for sandals instead of flats or high heels. Save the heels for really fancy affairs. Opt for a slightly lighter weight fabric for this type of tunic dress, especially if the weather is hot.

Being mindful of both the occasion and the fabric of a tunic dress is essential to pulling off this look, no matter what time of year it is.