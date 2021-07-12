Dressing Beautifully for Your New Job

If you are starting a new job, one thing you will need to give a lot of consideration to is your new work wardrobe. This is often more important than a lot of people realise. Of course, it is important to look sleek and stylish and represent the brand well, but what you wear can also impact your confidence. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some top tips on dressing for success in your new job.

1. Pay attention to the details

Your attention to detail makes a huge difference when trying to achieve a polished appearance. Yes, you may have selected a stunning and professional outfit, however, if your nails are chipped, and your shoes aren’t polished, someone is always going to notice it. Make sure your clothes are free of wrinkles, and wear something that you feel comfortable and confident in. Don’t buy an outlandish outfit simply to make a statement. You are going to spend all day worrying about what you are wearing rather than focusing on your work.

2. Choose a brand that never disappoints

One of the easiest ways to make sure that you look great for your first day on the job is to purchase garments from a brand that has cemented its status as a fashion powerhouse. If you turn up to work in a Fendi suit, for example, you can be sure that you will have a style success!

3. Change your hairstyle

Changing your hairstyle can give you a massive confidence boost. After all, we all feel transformed after a trip to the hair salon, right? Whether you go for a colour change or a striking cut, choosing something different from what you usually go for is the ideal approach for your new job. Have you thought about tape in hair extensions? This will give you the flexibility to wear your hair in many different styles every day.

4. Invest in a bespoke suit

The importance of having a suit that fits you properly cannot be underestimated. A bespoke suit will always give off a better impression than a ready-to-wear suit. This is because it fits perfectly and it is made to suit you. You can reserve this suit for important meetings and interviews. It will make a great impression. Nothing looks worse than suit trousers that are too tight and jackets are way too big.

5. Think about comfort

Yes, you want to look incredible, but feeling comfortable is just as important. After all, you are not going to be able to do your job effectively if all you can think about is how much your feet hurt. This is why it is vital to make sure you consider comfort as well. It is possible to look amazing and feel comfortable after all.

6. Select a solid colour that is not distracting

Colour choice can often be quite difficult when developing a new work wardrobe. This is why most people tend to go for a monochrome palette. However, you may want to add some colour to this so you can show off your personality, and this is definitely advised. But you need to choose wisely. You want people to focus on you, rather than what you are wearing. This is why it is better to go for a solid colour rather than a busy pattern. You want to show authority and style, without being distracting.

7. Consider the business’ image

Part of dressing well in the workplace is understanding the type of business your work for and your corporate identity. Dressing in line with this can help to ensure you make the right impression and that you feel amazing while you are in the work environment as well, so keep this in mind.

8. Look online for inspiration

It is definitely a good idea to look online to see what other people are wearing. This can be a great source of inspiration. Social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest work really well when seeking fashion inspiration. You can even create your own mood board of colours and fabrics to form the basis of your shopping trip.

So there you have it: some ideas and suggestions to make sure that your first day at work is a stylish one. If you dress great and feel confident in yourself, it can set the entire tone for your full day in the workplace so it really does make a massive difference. Consider the tips that we have provided and we are sure everything will go smoothly.