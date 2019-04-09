Economical Dating Ideas for thrifty women

It is natural for couples in love to want to spend quality time together so that they can bask in romance and get to know each other better. Dates are ideal for this purpose. However, they are not pocket-friendly. If people are saving up to repay their loans, or if they live paycheck-to-paycheck, then shelling out money for exorbitantly priced meals in classy restaurants can be a daunting prospect. Yet, financial woes need not play spoilsport in romance.

Here are some tips to frugal dating that will not strain the lovers’ pockets but bring them closer than ever before:

Whip up a culinary Storm

One of the cheapest yet very amorous dates is one that takes place at home. Lovers can take it in turns to invite the other to their home and cook a meal for themselves. If it gets boring after a few dates, they can infuse some excitement and fuel creativity by planning a themed meal. They can pick a particular cuisine like Spanish or Lebanese, look up recipes online, shop for the ingredients together and then try their hand at rustling up a culinary wonder. Things may go awry, and there might be funny and goofy accidents or the couple could end up producing a masterpiece- whatever the result, at the end of the day this experience will make them fonder of each other.

This date can also include trooping over to the nearest park to have an impromptu picnic.

Game Night

If both the lovers are gaming aficionados then the most sensible dating option for them is to settle down in front of the Xbox and spend a few blissful hours clobbering virtual enemies together. If they are more into board games, there are options galore- checkers, deck building, chess and multitudinous card games. Teaching each other new strategies and friendly completion can build a stronger, more unshakeable rapport between the two.

Stargazing

This date is ideal during meteor showers or when some extraordinary cosmic event is taking place. The couple can grab a large sleeping bag and head up to the roof or to a nearby park. Nothing can be more intimate than snuggling in a sleeping bag and watching the wonders unfold high up in the sky.

Amp up the Kink

If the lovers are in a daring and mischievous mood, it is the most optimal time for a raunchy night together. They can spice up their sex lives by venturing into the alluring world of role-play or power-play. If they have only ever had vanilla sex, it would be wise to decide upon an itinerary in advance to eliminate unpleasant surprises. To take things up a notch, the couple can order adult toys like vibrators and cuffs and explore kinky sex which reports claim is good for strengthening relationships.

Movie/ Series Marathon

For those people who just want to unwind after a difficult day at the office, or feel too indolent to do much during the weekend, ‘Netflix and chill’ is a life and romance saver. They can binge on all the seasons of a series they had both been meaning to watch, all the while cuddling under a blanket and munching on popcorn and then let it metamorphose into happy sleepy sex. This languorous endearing date is guaranteed to make a couple feel more affectionate and doting towards each other.

Financial straits need not stand in the way of romance. Dating is about enjoying each other’s company and the setting does not have to be sumptuous. Couples can redefine the meaning of dates and cement their love for each other simply by exercising their imagination.