Education For All? What Difficulties Do Women Face In Colleges?

Did you know that more than 50% of college students are ladies but the percentage of female professors is less than 30% of the total number of full-time professors? Worse yet, gender discrepancies in the academic industry have proven to be difficult to solve. However, the poor representation of women in the job market is not an actual indication of their higher education qualifications. Actually, if you ask Google, “Who can do my assignment in Australia?” chances are you‘ll obtain an impeccable paper from a female writer who has completed Masters or Doctoral studies. There is a huge misconception that only a few women qualify for leadership positions in the society. This article gives a heads up of the current state of women pursuing higher education and possible solutions to their challenges.

Sexism in higher learning institutions

The current statistics show that there are a lot of women in higher education who qualify for leadership positions most of whom are better prepared than their male counterparts. In fact, since 2006, over 50% of doctoral degree holders are female. Contrary to the expectations, men outnumber women when it comes to full professor positions. But in the lower-ranking positions, black women take the lion’s share. In short, men are more likely to earn higher than women with similar qualifications. Even though the majority of college students are female, sexism is still apparent. From violent power dynamics to pervasive double standards, let’s see how sexism is manifested in campuses.

Bro culture

This is a custom that puts masculine standards before feminist principles. Apart from the never-ending sexual double standard, women in colleges are getting caught up in the frat culture. Girls are expected to be attractive all the time, act rationally, and still party with their male friends. This is one of the reasons you’ll find most ladies in the campuses drinking more than guys. Many times, ladies are dragged into this bro culture in their quest to be accepted by men. But they end up being looked down upon by the same guys they are trying to please. This puts them at physical risks and increases competition among college girls. Luckily, there is a group of women that defies the bro culture but is in constant wrangles with those who embrace it. Ultimately, we see ladies being pitted against each other simply due to the choices that men make. This is where the definition of feminism becomes a paradox. What is more feminist – going against ladies who are lured into the bro culture or allowing college girls to befriend and party with whoever they please including the ‘bros’.

Health issues

Both men and women face health problems when transitioning to college life. However, these challenges are more apparent in ladies. For example, a lot of girls are more concerned with their body shapes and diets than how to pass their SAT or IELTS exams. There is too much attention to the ‘Freshman 15’, which is basically a myth. Sure, eating habits change over time depending on a number of factors like stress. This is something that every freshman in college has to undergo. No wonder, eating disorders are very common in campuses whereby girls are always trying to diet to control their weight. It is of utmost importance for every woman in college to find better ways of dealing with stress and develop a healthy lifestyle while they are still young.

Abusive dating behavior

Apart from physical fitness, sexual health is a major feminist issue in colleges. A lot of people start exploring their sexual development while in college. Some women try out different partners, something that can lead to abusive relationships or sexual harassment. Recent statistics show that almost 43% of female students in colleges are abused by their partners with one in every 4 ladies having undergone an attempted rape case. This is especially true during the freshman years. Instead of feeling vulnerable, new college girls should embrace the overwhelming college experience to understand themselves better for a lifetime fulfillment.

Financial illiteracy

No doubt, the finance industry is male-dominated. Until recently, women were totally dependent on men for financial support. But even today, some female graduates are in complete oblivion about finance or the society doesn’t encourage them to pursue financial courses the way men do. In essence, lack of financial knowledge is somehow acceptable for ladies. Nonetheless, most women are entirely responsible for their financial decisions. For instance, paying school fees is one of the most influential financial decisions they must make. This could determine the foundation of their future career and personal lives. Many times, poor financial decisions lead to debts which in turn make women dependent on men for upkeep. For this matter, every woman pursuing higher education must take 100% responsibility for their finances and put education before anything else. Before applying for loans, financial aids, and scholarships, a woman must weigh these options thoroughly. Taking a part-time job is one of the best ways to become financially independent while in school as well as spending time wisely.

Conclusion

Are you a young woman pursuing a degree or diploma? Were you forced to do it or are you in pursuit of your dreams and a bright future? Do not ignore the good quality of life. Sexism issues aside, student loans, your health, and image necessitate that you remain confident, independent, and strong.

The first step you should take to see your dreams come true is acquiring critical knowledge. Do you know why most dreams don’t mature? It is due to lack of opportunities which can be financial, emotional, or general knowledge. Without sufficient information, college girls have a great risk of losing their directions. College is not always the best stage of life. Depending on how you choose to approach it as a woman, you will have different experiences than other women. While you cannot change the pervasive sexism in college, you can practice honesty and work out solutions with your female friends. Tackling feminist issues in unity is better than dealing with them alone.

But how can the society help women at college? First, educators need to shed light on the current state. Also, university alumni should be invited to share their past experiences and challenges they face in life. Then the rest is up to women: they should be fully responsible for their lives.