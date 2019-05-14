Everything You Need to Know about Cosmetic Laser Mole Removal Procedures

Removing unsightly moles or moles that interfere with your lifestyle is made easy with cosmetic laser mole removal. This minimally invasive treatment results in minimal scarring and no recovery downtime.

Using the latest in laser mole removal technology and techniques, your mole will be removed in the clinic in just a few short visits.



How does laser mole removal work?

The removal of moles using laser therapy involves the releasing of laser light energy. This light is targeted directly onto the mole. The laser light energy is then absorbed only by the darker pigmentation in the skin. The laser breaks up this pigmentation. As the area heals, the body will flush out the darker pigmentation.

It is a very similar process to that of laser tattoo removal.

How many treatments will be needed?

The majority of flat moles can be treated with just a few sessions at a beauty centre such as cosmetic mole removal clinic in the Geelong neighbourhoods. Some moles that have more depth in pigmentation may require repeated treatments. On average, most patients need just three sessions to remove a mole.

Is my mole a candidate for laser removal?

Not all moles are going to be effectively treated with laser therapy. A mole that protrudes too far beneath or above the surface of the skin is better treated with a surgical removal option. Moles that are too large or too deeply rooted will not always respond well to the laser therapy. Remember, laser therapy targets the pigmentation of the mole only. It does not offer the ability to shrink the size of the mole.

If your mole has been determined to have some anomalies or other risks to it, then you may need to have it surgically removed and biopsied so that skin cancer can be ruled out.

Is laser mole removal safe?

The laser that is used to target the pigmentation in the moles is incredibly safe. It has been successfully used for a range of treatment solutions for many years.

What is the recovery like after treatment?

The recovery period itself is significantly shorter than with other mole removal treatments. Right away after the treatment, the area that was treated typically appears to be darker. This darkened area will fade fairly soon. A scab may form over the mole, and it may fall off on its own within a week. The area left behind is typically just a few shades lighter than your natural skin tone.

It is suggested that you use a strong sunscreen to protect the area for several weeks following treatment.

What are the benefits for laser mole removal?

There are a number of benefits to this non-invasive mole removal treatment option. They could include seeing boosted self-confidence, and no longer needing to worry about accidentally cutting or damaging a mole while you’re shaving or working out.

As a treatment option over other types of mole removals, you’ll find that the this minimally invasive treatment results in less visible scarring. You’ll also find that the healing time is vastly improved over the alternatives.