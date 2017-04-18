Fashion: 5 Embellishing Suits for Women in 2017

Share this: Twitter

Suit Jackets

When talking about fashion trends of 2017, we are going to see an increase in variety of formal wear available for women along with the come-back of pink. When surfing the online shopping UAE industry and searching for dresses online , women should add another trend to their list which is shopping for embellishing suits. This list will take you through 5 embellishing suits and formal dresses for women in 2017, to add to your style and accentuate your personality:

When surfing for formal wear in 2017, you will come across designer full suits for women in different colors. If you are looking to add to your style, then suits with plain straight pants and striped jackets will give you a funky formal look that will embellish your style in 2017. Formal doesn’t have to be plain and boring so in 2017, your best embellishing suit is all about matching different colors and styles.

Cady Trousers

Cady Skirts

You don’t have to wear full suits in 2017 to create a complete formal look. You can just purchase a pair of cady trousers that can go with different shirts and tops you own, even the floral ones in spring and wear a neutral colored blazer on top to create an embellishing and decent formal look.

Skirts are never out of fashion and 2017 is no different. If you don’t want to wear a suit or pants in this blazing heat of summer 2017, then you can invest in neutral colors of cady skirts and mix and match it with different colored formal tops to create and embellishing formal look for yourself in 2017.

Cady Jackets

In order to create a full suit, look, you don’t need to purchase a full suit but you can be smart about it and then mix and match different pieces you own to create a full suit. For example, if you have plain black formal trousers or if you own plain black cady pants, you can just mix them with a black cady jacket or a black blazer to create a full formal suit look for yourself. In 2017, you don’t have to spend a fortune to create embellishing looks for yourself but all you have to do is be smart and mix and match different pieces you own.

Slim Leg Crop Trousers

It’s a misconception that when talking about suits, we are just talking about fully tailored made three piece suits. Women’s fashion is full of variety and one of the blessings of that variety is that you can buy different pieces you like to create a full suit of your choice, and if you want to create stylish look for yourself and don’t own a slim leg crop trouser, then this year is the time when you get it. You can match your slim leg crop trouser with literally anything and it will be the one of most stylish things you own.

So what are you waiting for start surfing online or visit your nearest store to purchase these pieces and create embellishing formal looks for yourself.