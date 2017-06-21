Fashion and security go hand in hand: Protect your credit card information in a trendy way

Share this: Twitter

People have a tendency to get attached to material objects. Some love their cars, some love their clothes, and some absolutely love their wallets. Wallets are long past times when they would only be made for cash. Today, wallets have the duty of carrying and protecting so much more than that. Aside from hard cash, wallets can be used to store documents such as certificates or IDs, and all sorts of cards from credit cards to gym and library memberships. They all fit in this tiny little container that often times is designed to look pretty sweet. Often times ladies include their wallets in the list of things that need to match with their outfit for the day. That only makes things worse when you have to give up your favorite wallet just so you can get one that protects your stuff better. There are situations where your regular wallet won’t do in terms of protection, such as in the case of RIFD chip theft.

RF-what?

RFID chips are special chips that are implemented in things like credit cards. When you have one of these, you can just pay for things through brining the card in proximity to the scanner. There’s no more swiping and inserting involved. That sounds pretty nice, right? Unfortunately there are people that have figured out how they can ruin this for everyone. It turns out that someone standing really close to you can actually scan your card that’s somewhere in your wallet, in your pocket.

Getting your card information stolen is really bad

It doesn’t take much to imagine just what kind of mayhem someone can cause in your name if they get a hold of your card information. You could end up losing all your money that gets spent without your concern. The last things you want in your life is to be throwing into a credit card fraud scandal. This is why it’s very important to guard your RFID credit cards or other cards using this technology with a special RFID blocking wallet.

It’s OK, they can be trendy

Despite what some believe, RFID blocking wallets aren’t hideous inventions that sacrifice looks for security. Some of the RFID blocking wallets that you can find online are actually really good looking and can go very well with a bunch of different styles of outfits. The fact that they’re accessible is also a great thing. There are sites like Bricraft that sell such RFID blocking wallets so getting one is definitely not a problem.

The bottom line is that when you have RFID cards, you are looking at a slim but very dangerous chance of getting robbed right under your nose. Given the fact that strangers won’t automatically know that you have such cards in your possession and they won’t coincidentally always carry a scanner around (unless they’re specifically looking for targets), you’re not in permanent danger. But looking at what can happen if those slim chances materialize should really put a scare in you. Luckily, you don’t need to sacrifice looks and you can grab a trendy new wallet that suits you and protects you.