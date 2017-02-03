Fashion: Wear to Work Outfit Ideas for a Long Hot Summer

A new take on the tweed dress

Seven new outfits and accessories from J.Crew Australia to help you coast through the working week during our long, hot summer. This fashion edit includes: a new take on the tweed dress; a non-boring pencil skirt; a back by popular demand pant; and a lighter brighter blazer, these outfits are taken from the hottest trends but will keep you cool under the scorching Australian sun.

Leading off with a new take on the tweed dress in fiery sunset, with rows of fringe – because who needs another plain black work dress? The Fringy Tweed Sheath Dress hugs your body perfectly, is true to size and is made of cool cotton. Also available in colours marine salt and navy, this tweed dress is comes in regular, petite and tall fit.

A non-boring pencil skirt Pencil Skirt in Lightweight Tweed in your closet. This pencil skirt (in a colorful, lightweight tweed that you’ll love) is simple, sleek and has fun, fringy seams for a more unique look. There is also a matching jacket for head-to-toe perfection. Wear this pencil skirt with a Drapey Ruffle-Trim Top that instantly pulls any outfit together. Available in 7 different colours: Deep Fatigue (pictured), Black, Misty Orchid, Dusty Blossom, Ivory, Pale Citrus, and Brilliant Sapphire.

A back by popular demand pant

J.Crew’s best-selling Maddie pant from 2014 is back, featuring a slim, streamlined leg. The Maddie Pant in Bi-Stretch Cotton sits above hip and is fitted through hip and thigh with a slim, straight leg. Available in 6 different colours: Misty Forest (pictured), Black, Neon Orchid, Ivory, Tawny Sand, and Navy.

Wear it with the New Blythe Top in Silk Georgette with new details like covered buttons and pretty silk georgette fabric.

Complete the look with a pair of Suede lace-up pointed-toe flats – a bit of an edgier take on the lace-up flat, thanks to a zipper in the back (that just happens to be pretty functional too). Available in 2 colours: Dark Pacific (pictured), and Fuchsia Bloom.

A Lighter, Brighter Blazer Jacket in lightweight tweed is a polished jacket in a colourful, lightweight tweed, with smokey shell buttons. Pair it with its matching skirt or dress for the ultimate suiting look. Also pictured, the Striped boatneck tunic with tie is a polished, tush-covering tunic with stylish little details, like cuffed sleeves and a flattering waist tie. Available in 2 colours: Green White (pictured), and Blue White Multi. Complete the look with these Toothpick jean in Point Lake wash. Perfect for Casual Fridays, these jeans feature premium stretch fabric from North Carolina’s Cone Denim® (one of the oldest denim mills in the world) with a hem that’s been let out for a cool look.

*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer.

