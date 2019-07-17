Finally Travelling Overseas? Here’s What You Need to Know about Caravan Storage

Self Storage Facilities May Not Have Indoor Caravan Storage

Caravans are popular among adventurers and those who are looking to get out and see the world around them. These vehicles are ideal because they offer many of the creature comforts of home with the wheels that you need to go anywhere the open road will take you. Of course, owning a caravan does come with some struggles–including finding adequate caravan storage solutions at home and while you’re away.

Because of the sheer size of these recreational vehicles, the options for indoor storage can be quite limited. Most facilities will offer storage for standard vehicles, with outdoor-only storage for larger items like boats and caravans. There are some storage services, however, that do provide indoor storage solutions for these larger vehicles. Make sure that you guarantee what you’re getting before you choose a storage facility.

You Need to Prepare Your Caravan for Storage

When you are putting your vehicle into storage for longer than a few months, there are some steps that you should take along the way. Clean the vehicle well and remove any valuable or perishable items. Lubricate all the moving parts, disconnect all propane lines, and cover the entire vehicle and the tires. You should also consider adding a moisture absorber to the interior to prevent mildew and mould buildup.

Different Rules at Different Facilities

The available caravan storage is not the only thing that will vary from one storage service to the next. Each also has its own guidelines regarding vehicle storage, and you should make sure that you are clear as to what those are. The last thing that you want to do is cause a problem because you didn’t understand what the guidelines were. If you aren’t sure, ask.

Caravan storage can protect your vehicle from the elements and keep you from taking up valuable space in your own driveway or yard. Plus, you won’t have to worry about killing the grass or causing damage to your yard by parking your caravan there. Plus, a secure facility will give you peace of mind that your vehicle is safe while you’re enjoying your travels.