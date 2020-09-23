Four Tips On How To Stay Effective When Working From Home

Many people dream of not going to the office and changing it to their favourite room. Now this opportunity has appeared to almost everyone, however, even after not very much time, comes the realisation that it’s not so easy to work at home and keep the working spirit.

If you encounter difficulties in concentrating while working, you probably know how this can ruin your productivity. Lack of concentration can make combined inconvenient to a person, including loss of time and poor performance. Luckily there are a few simple methods that can help to stay productive and engaged even from the comfort of your home. Here are four tips on how to keep your productivity while working from home.

Make The Office At Home

The main rule to follow is to choose a suitable place in the house and use it only for work. Your work area can be somewhere you can turn into your own productive space to be in the right mindset for work, stay motivated, productive, and attentive. It also should be a quiet, dedicated place away from your bedroom or TV and that is free from clutter and bad lightning. To focus on business better and faster, after work and during breaks, you should put all work-related items in one place rather than throwing them around the house.

What’s more, children should be taught that an adult should not be distracted during work. To make things easier, all you need to do is print a few pictures of green and red and make a sign of them. Red would mean that an adult is busy. With animals, it’s more complicated: a dog will be asked to walk, and a cat will be asked to sit on his or her lap and keyboard. But walking with your dog can be a break and an opportunity for fresh air, and for a cat, for example, you can find a water heater or a warm spot nearby.

Stick To Schedules

The main obstacle when working from home is procrastination. Your home is a place of comfort, so there is a temptation to do things that distract you from work like watching Netflix or even mix working hours with tasks around the house like cleaning, washing windows, checking the fridge, organising photos, and so on.

If your work involves independent work, and no one is watching how time is spent, you should become a manager for yourself. Therefore, it is essential to set your working hours, deadlines, and to-do lists and stick to them no matter what.

Take Regular Breaks

Productivity may be higher, but breaks should not be forgotten. Many newcomers to remote work may notice that they are more productive when working from home as they are not distracted by colleagues, conversations and other events, and long meetings are quickly replaced by email.

Increased productivity can increase leisure time – by waiting for action from a colleague or if their tasks are over. At the same time, you may be tempted to work even harder to make up for your absence from the office – but you shouldn’t do that to not recycle and burn out.

Make sure to set periodic boundaries for rest like a 10 or 15-minute break for stretching, drinking water, or going to the bathroom. This can help to recharge your energy and go back to work with a refreshed mind full of strength and new ideas. You can even go outside, which is proven to have a positive effect on your mood, energy, and concentration.

Try Out CBD Products

Dopamine in the brain is a chemical neurotransmitter responsible for memory, focus and mental perception. The moment when a person faces decreased attention and focus means that dopamine levels are low. Although smoking or taking marijuana may increase dopamine levels, there is a risk of excessive consumption, which interferes with memory and focus.

Besides the positive impact on the vital endocannabinoid system, cannabidiol (or CBD) can also interact with dopamine receptors to help improve attention and concentration. Recent research has shown that CBD oil helps people that have some problems with attention and focus. Specialists have argued that CBD supplements the body by increasing concentration levels, which at the moment allows people to show more interest in the tasks at hand and help them with a more focused inclination.

To experience improved focus, boost in energy and mood, you can try out different CBD products such as oil drops, capsules, drinks, edibles, vapes, topicals, and many others.