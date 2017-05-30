Getting All Your Nursing Gear in Australia from Mentone Educational

Share this: Twitter

The nursing profession is an honourable career choice that is in big demand. The need for quality trained nurses is on the rise around the world and continues to be one of the fastest growing occupations. Many nurses currently in the business are aging out and nearing retirement age, which will open up even more jobs. Due to this demand, training and educational opportunities must be made available. Nurses have an opportunity to change the world one patient at a time.

Education

In Australia, Mentone Educational is a company that is dedicated to helping nurses be the best they can be. The company carries a wide range of educational tools that are designed to help students achieve their career goals. They have been selling teaching aids since the company’s conception in 1979. Their goal is to provide products that help students learn.

Professional Aids

Educational aids are used by a wide array of schools and medical institutions. Mentone Educational specialty material includes:

• Human Physiology

• Health Education

• Human Anatomy

• Theatrical Resources

• Technology

Stethoscopes

Stethoscopes are a vital part of any nursing program. They are a tool that doctors and nurses use multiply times each day. A high level of acoustics is essential, especially when listening to high-frequency sounds. Mentone Educational carries the Littman Stethoscope brand. They are made with only high grade materials and are known for their sound quality. ADC (American Diagnostics Corporation) and Liberty Healthcare stethoscopes are also available.

Kits

Nurses who are just starting out, and those who need to replace items, should consider purchasing a nurse’s kit. The kits contain items that are used on a regular basis such as:

• Stethoscope

• Sphygmomanometer

• Nurse’s watch

• Penlight torch

• Digital thermometer

• Surgical scissors

• Artery forceps

• ID tag

Everything in the kit meets university requirements and is great for students.

Manikins

Training with simulators and manikins takes learning to a whole new level. Mentone Educational offers simulation training manikins that are based on real life models. This allows students to practice their nursing skills using realistic techniques. They are available as single pieces or are a complete unit with multiple parts. Manikins are a good teaching tool for both anatomy training and hands on medical practices. Many of the manikins are life size representing women, men, children of all ages, and babies. It is important that nursing students are competent before moving to the next phase of the program.

Nursing Gear

Deciding to become a nurse is a life changing experience. Buying the right gear from Mentone Educational puts students on the road to success. They offer only quality items that are designed to help students learn. Mentone Educational has a complete line of products ranging from full manikins to charts, posters, stethoscopes, and more. Mentone Educational is the place to go for medical teaching aids. They can be ordered online or patrons can stop by their convenient Springvale showroom. Their professional staff is on hand to answer questions about what product is best for the situation. Using the right teaching tools now will make students better nurses later.