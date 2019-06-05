Getting Rid of Crow’s Feet Once and for All

Everyone is going to notice crow’s feet at one point or another. Those fine lines around the corners of your eyes are inevitable simply because we flex the muscles in that area on a daily basis.

The technical name for crow’s feet is lateral canthal lines and while nobody is immune to these common creases, some people tend to develop more prominent lines than others. If you’ve started noticing more lines around your eyes, you probably want to find a way to get rid of them as soon as possible, but is it possible to get rid of them for good?

The good news is that you can get rid of crow’s feet for good but there isn’t really a one-solution-fits-all answer to this problem. Before we look at the possible solutions, it helps to understand crow’s feet a little better.

Crow’s Feet 101: The Causes

Crow’s feet can be either dynamic or static, which means they may only appear when you smile, cry or squint or they may remain in place once your face has relaxed again. In some cases, crow’s feet are caused by repetitive movement but for others, it’s due to a loss of collagen and elastin, which means the skin becomes more susceptible to the common signs of ageing, sun damage and the effects of the environment.

Many people are surprised by the fact that crow’s feet can start forming in your mid to late twenties already but know that this is common and it’s a natural part of the ageing process. The skin around your eyes is the thinnest, which means the minute collagen production begins to slow, this is one of the first areas to be affected.

Crow’s Feet 101: The Treatment Options

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent the passing of time or the sun from shining and you certainly don’t want a life without smiles and laughter, so what can be done to get rid of crow’s feet?

Here are the crow’s feet treatments that come highly recommended for those who want to enjoy smoother, more youthful skin.

Anti-Wrinkle Injections

Turning to a Botox specialist such as Jade Clinic to treat crow’s feet is still one of the most popular choices among men and women.

The ingredients in anti-wrinkle injections work to relax the muscles that cause crow’s feet, which prevents new lines from forming in the future. Patients may need to wait up to two weeks to see a noticeable difference though and will need a top-up treatment every three to four weeks. Very often, patients also choose to combine anti-wrinkle injections with dermal fillers, which help plump out existing wrinkles and stimulate collagen production.

Sunscreen

If you want to keep your skin looking great at every age, provide it with the protection it needs. Sunscreen is always a good idea, even on those cloudy days. A sunscreen that has an SPF of 50 or more will help protect the delicate skin around your eyes, ensuring your skin looks smooth and even for longer.

Eye Creams

Finally, pairing cosmetic injectables with sunscreen and eye creams will give your skin everything it needs to stay healthy and supple. The right eye cream can reduce the appearance of existing lines and prevent new lines from forming going forward. High-quality eye creams will restore lipids and increase the levels of hyaluronic acid in your skin, leaving you with a refreshed look. Speak to your clinician about the eye creams they recommend.

Crow’s feet aren’t something to be embarrassed about – they show that you laugh and enjoy life.