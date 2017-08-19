Hallmark Australia launches new humour cards collection in time for Father’s Day 2017

Hallmark’s new Shoebox range of humour cards explores six different types of humour – from naughty, witty, crude to daggy ‘dad’ – along with 34 best-sellers, there are 56 new designs in the collection.

Jennifer Nolch, Hallmark Australia Marketing Director, said that giving someone a card they find funny is a great way of demonstrating that you not only care about them, but understand them as an individual as well.

There is scientific merit to having a good laugh as it helps improve your emotional health, strengthen relationships, enhances happiness and even adds years to your life.

“Laughter is the perfect way to connect to someone and now it’s even easier to give the special people in your life the gift of a good cackle – or a smirk if that’s more their thing,” said Ms Nolch.

“The Shoebox range of cards will incite joy, while also giving you the chance to personalise the card with your own handwritten message.”

A recent Omnipoll study commissioned by Hallmark of 1225 Australians showed that 84% of people felt a card with a handwritten message made them feel more special than a message sent online, by social media or text message which has become the norm these days.

The Hallmark Shoebox Collection retails for $4.99 each and are available now at Coles, Target, NewsXpress, The Lucky Charm, selected Kmart stores, and independent retailers.

For more information about the collection visit the website www.facebook.com/HallmarkAustralia