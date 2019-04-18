Here’s Why Women in Australia are Switching to Electric Vehicles

Ladies, we have news for you. We know the troubles we’ve had while trying to learn how to drive a manual. Then thigs got easy..er, easier for us when we switched to automatic cars.

But we do realise that it could be a little difficult to keep up with the maintenance of these vehicles. There are not too many, but enough issues that we go through in life right now, and we do not want to deal with the one extra. Having a car is equivalent to having another family member. You need to feed it, you need to take care of it, you need to keep it safe and secure, even insure it. Most people also tend to get attached to their own vehicles.

Sydney-siders usually live in their suburbs, as the rent in the city is sky-rocketing. Then we’re left with two options, we either get an Opal and start travelling on public transport or get ourselves a vehicle. The issue with public transport, however, is that if you need to get from your home to our office by changing two trains, three buses and one ferry, you’re probably going to want to not go to work at all. The best option, sometimes, is to get a personal vehicle.

Another pointer is the fact that a lot of women have families and kids. With kids, they need to be dropped to school, daycare, etc. There is way too much hassle involved and it’s totally acceptable to get yourself a car instead of picking public transport. However, we know how carbon-footprint-conscious most of us are becoming, and it might hurt a little to get a vehicle.

Your carbon footprint is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions you are responsible for, that changes the climate. The greenhouse gases are responsible for global warming, which in turn is responsible for the road-melting summers Australia has been having.

There is a simple solution for all of these problems, well at least a few of them. It’s switching to Electric Vehicles. Electric vehicles are surprisingly beneficial and are much better not just for the world, but also for you! Yep. We’ll tell you exactly how! Read on!

1. Fuel-efficient

It’s cheaper to get, and it’s cheaper to keep. You can get rid of your old vehicle in Sydney and get a brand new electric vehicle for as cheap as $10k! What’s cheaper than that? Umm, nothing!

It saves you the cost for fuel, because you need to plug it in for recharge, it saves you the cost on maintenance and it saves you so much time going to and fro the gas station every week.

2. Eco-Friendly

It’s a two-fold benefit. You do notmake use of a non-renewable resource, that is petroleum. The other benefit is that electric vehicles do not have excessive carbon emissions. So you’re doing two good things at once, ain’t that great?

3. Energy Independent

You do not need to line up at the gas station, you just need to recharge more frequently. You can install one of these charging panels at your own house and it is much cheaper than getting a whole gas station installed at your place, for sure. Saves you time, and makes you feel less dependent on another service!

4. Modern

You will have the pleasure to upgrade your entire driving experience. Most of these electric vehicles are cooler and much better looking than our regular cars. Most companies are also switching to manufacturing these electric vehicles and have decided to stop the production of other fuel vehicles in a few years time.

Upgrade to a better life now, because you only live once!