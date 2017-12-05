Home and Dry: Tackling Damp In Your Home

Damp is never a good sign. When left untreated, it can develop into mould which doesn’t just look ugly, it’s also unhealthy for our lungs. Old homes are particularly susceptible to damp, although new homes can still suffer from it too. Here are few ways to get rid of damp in your home.

Locate any leaks

The most obvious cause of damp in your home is a leak. This could be rainwater leaking in through cracks in the wall or the roof. Such leaks can sometimes be easy to locate, whilst other may be deep in the walls requiring professional to find them and fix them. Burst pipes or broken seals leading to fixtures may also be the source of a leak, which could require hiring plumbing services. You’ll generally know if a leak is from inside or outside from when it most often occurs – a constant leak is likely to be a pipe.

Stay ventilated

Letting air circulate around your home can help damp from condensation to dry out more effectively. This is most important in the bathroom where there’s likely to be a lot of steam from the shower, as well as the kitchen where hot saucepans are likely to give off water vapour. This could be a simple case of opening a window, although extractor fans can be more effective on rainy days or for rooms which may only have a small window.

Buy a dehumidifier

Electric dehumidifiers can be effective at defeating damp. They sap moisture from the air, heat it up and then pump out dry air. There are several natural ways to dehumidify your home. Some houseplants have dehumidifying properties such as English Ivy and Spider Plant. Salt rock candles are also effective at getting rid of moisture from the air.

Dry wet clothes outdoors

After washing clothes, try not to hang these on a clotheshorse in your home if you can help it. If you already have damp, these wet clothes could be contributing to it. The best solution is to buy a tumble dryer – many modern dryers are very economical compared to those of the past. Don’t hang clothes on radiators as this can help damp air to circulate around the room and encourage mould growth on your clothes.

Turn up the heating or insulate

A home that is always warm is less likely to suffer from damp. You could achieve by turning on your heating more regularly, although this will result in higher gas bills. Insulating your home could be a more economical solution. If you own your home, you could consider renovation work such as double glazing, cavity wall insulation or loft insulation. If you’re renting a home, you may still be able to improve insulation with draft protectors, thick curtains and window glazing film (this is a plastic film that works almost as effectively as double glazing and can be stuck over a window).