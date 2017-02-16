Home & Garden: A Complete Buying Guide to Patio Umbrellas

Everyone just loves the summer season. A lot of us keep looking forward to the sunny season to be able to enjoy garden brunches and picnics, or just sit outside and enjoy the great outdoors! The only problem is that the sun is too intense sometimes and as soon as you start getting comfortable on your pool chair, you start feeling the heat burning through your skin. Even the family brunches are usually forced inside the house to protect against the scorching sunlight, because let’s face it, nobody likes the sun beating down on them while they eat!

Patio umbrellas are the boon that allow us to enjoy the lovely summer weather without having to deal with direct, intense sunlight. While it is totally a matter of personal preference what kind of umbrella you want, the choice should be made very carefully. Keep these things in mind while choosing a patio umbrella for your home:

Consider the Size of the Umbrella

This is a crucial decision. While you may think that an oversized umbrella will only bring about a positive change, it is quite the contrary. An oversized umbrella can not only block necessary light making your backyard look dark and dingy, it can also hamper the look of your backyard/patio. An ideal umbrella should be about two feet wider than your table, on all sides. For instance, if you have a 3 foot diameter round table, look for an umbrella with a 6 foot diameter.

Determine the Ideal Height of the Umbrella

The height of the umbrella should be high enough so that it does not get in the way, and low enough to still provide shade where you need it. Consider head height, and go a little higher than that. 7 feet is recommended in most cases. You can buy umbrellas that can tilt, these can be adjusted to provide cover against the sunlight as the sun travels across the horizon during the day.

Frame Material

Two varieties of frames are most commonly used in patio umbrellas, these are, wooden frames and metal frames. Wooden framed umbrellas usually do not rotate and open via a pulley and pin mechanism, which requires relatively higher amount of manual labour. Metal framed umbrellas, on the other hand, come with a crank which is rotated to open the umbrella.

Another difference between the two frames is durability. Metal frames, as you would expect, are heavier, more durable and more capable of handling rough weather conditions.

A third variety of frames is slowly becoming popular, which is the fibreglass frame. Fibreglass, unlike wood or metal, bends when subjected to strong wind, making it more durable in windy conditions.

Umbrella Base

Do not make the rookie mistake of thinking that fixing your umbrella to a table is enough to keep it stable. An umbrella base is an integral part of your patio umbrella which not only keeps your umbrella steady when there are strong winds, but keeps it standing straight when the weather is sunny.

Also, remember if your umbrella is higher, you need a bigger base. In fact, if your umbrella is more than 10 feet high, try to find the biggest base you can get. It is also advisable to contact the manufacturer to find the most compatible base for your umbrella.

Umbrella Fabric

While it is important to choose a fabric that can withstand extreme sun and rain, it is smart to go for a breathable fabric. This kind of fabric will provide efficient cover from rain and sunlight, while being semi-permeable and allowing water vapour and a small percentage of air to pass through it, keeping you cool during those harsh summer days!

CONCLUSION

While choosing an umbrella that is the right colour and texture is important, it is not the only thing to take into consideration. It is important to look for an umbrella that is the right size, height and has the ability to withstand harsh weather conditions, so that you can truly enjoy its benefits. Doing a little research beforehand will prove highly beneficial in this case.

You can always refer to one of the professional firms that deal in landscaping in Sydney to find the perfect umbrella for your patio/backyard.

If you have any more valuable tips that you would like to share, feel free to do so in the comments below!