Hot car trends of the week include: prototype of smart headlights; built-in car vacuum cleaner; and car connectivity features.

Prototype of smart headlights

The objective of smart headlights is to ensure safety in low visibility (bad weather or in the dark). What prompted the idea of smart headlights is that many accidents occur during the night. Previous prototypes were too large and couldn't fit on any vehicle, but the new prototype was fitted perfectly to Ford F-150 pick-up truck. When the technology finally comes to use it will bring a positive change. Driving through torrential rain, snow or in the dark will be so much easier than now. Smart headlights are designed with anti-glare high beams, increased contrast of lanes, and early visual warning of obstacles capabilities.

Built-in car vacuum cleaner

Getting rid of the dirt anywhere and anytime in your car without using your vacuum is currently trending. Your car will never have any mess when it is equipped with a built-in vacuum. When it was first introduced in 2013 by Honda, built-in car vacuum cleaner wasn’t the hottest trend. Other automotive players now make it “a must have car feature”. The vacuum can suck in debris, remove a lump of gum, dust, and more. Built-in car vacuum cleaner is really a game changer in keeping your car cabin clean.

Car connectivity features

Car connectivity features are becoming more and more enhanced. Cars are now more similar to smartphones in terms of connectivity. Automobiles are increasingly coming with internet connection for different purposes such as navigation. Recently released and future cars now connect to mobile phone operating systems. Automotive companies like Toyota, Ford and other companies launched an infotainment that connects to Google's Android and Apple's iOS. The interaction between cars and driver in the future will be easier. Drivers will be able to connect their devices to their cars. Ford has announced that its future cars will use virtual assistant Alexa and Amazon echo. App developers are coming up with different car apps.