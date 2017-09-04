How Can I Keep My Employees Happy and Productive?

As an employer, you should care about the happiness of your employees. Not only do you have a legal obligation to treat them fairly and with respect, but even from a purely selfish point of view, it makes sense to do so! Happy employees are more likely to be more productive and work harder for your company which is never a bad thing. Here are a few things you can do to keep your workers happy, motivated and as productive as possible.

Improve Your Work Space

The way you position things like desks can make a huge impact. You want everyone to be able to move around freely without it feeling cramped or claustrophobic, and ideally, you will have different spaces for a variety of tasks. For example, quieter areas could be for one-on-one meetings and phone calls, and larger more open areas would be useful for collaborative and group work. Enough light is also important- harsh fluorescents can cause headaches and eye strain. Daylight bulbs are a far better option, or even better still- move desks to be closer to windows. Natural light is a mood booster, meaning you’ll be far happier at work. Adding living plants to your desk and office is another easy change you can make. Studies have shown time and time again that plants boost mood and improve productivity, especially in the workplace. Make sure walkways are kept clear, and fire exits aren’t blocked. All it takes is one careless mistake to risk your life or cause a serious accident. Good computers equipped with the right software will make everyone’s job easier. Staff will be able to be more productive, and it will mean no time wasted and better profits for your business.

Provide Proper Training

Proper training should be given to all employees starting a new job- and in some cases on a regular basis to ensure skills are kept up to scratch. In many cases, this will be a legal requirement, but even if it’s something extra, it will make employees feel happier and more confident in their role. Plus they will be gaining new skills and be made to feel valued and appreciated which could lead to better job satisfaction. According to work-active.com.au work related injuries and workers compensation claims have long reaching effects. So ensuring that everyone is sufficiently trained in their role is useful from a productivity and health and safety perspective.

Create a Staff Area

Have a proper staff area or room is something your workers will appreciate. Otherwise, they will be forced to go off site, and you could lose precious minutes each day due to lateness in returning. Instead, create a designated staff room. It doesn’t have to be especially fancy, but some comfy seating and a coffee machine would appreciate, and it would give workers somewhere to relax before their shift and during breaks. You could even go a step further and have an office with a canteen or kitchenette. Either way, it’s a worthwhile investment and something that will make staff happier.