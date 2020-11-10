How Did Women Vote In The US Election?

Al Jazeera recently reported that ‘Women have voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980, making them a powerful force.’ The USA 2020 election results are in, so how exactly did women cast their votes?

According to data in the Guardian, there was a ‘slight widening of the gender gap – with women voting 56-43 for Biden, while the two candidates were almost tied among men.’ Interestingly enough, it was predicted that Biden would perform even better amongst female voters. A pre-election poll conducted by CNN indicated that ‘Joe Biden led Trump, 61 to 37 percent nationally among women.’

In other election news, Kamala Harris will now be the first female vice-president. This year a record number of female candidates were voted into Congress. Due to these results, ‘At least 135 women will have a say in Congress in 2021.’

How did the other demographics vote in the US election?

In this year’s presidential election, young people were strongly in favour of Biden, as were minority groups. Having said this, Trump did make some progress amongst Latino and Black voters. In 2016 it was a large number of male voters who were responsible for Trump’s success. In 2020, more of these voters turned to the Democrats. Many factors have influenced all types of voters; more information can be found in the following infographic by Pepperstone AU.



Infographic Design By Pepperstone AU