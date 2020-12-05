How to Be a Better Local Business

When it comes to running a local small business, it’s important to take an approach that helps you integrate within the local community. Unlike online businesses, foot traffic and location are extremely important for a local business. This makes it extremely important for you to get in touch with other local businesses, to get to know your customers and generally be a better local business that is approachable.

So in this post, we’ll be taking a look at some tips to help you become a better local business.

Treat your staff like family

Your staff are irreplaceable for the most part. You want your staff to grow with you and you want them to feel like family. This is why it’s important to treat them as best as you can and always be considerate to how they feel or their opinion on certain business-related matters. They’re also the ones that will be engaging with customers on a daily basis in your store, so it’s important to listen to them and take their feedback onboard.

Offer special services to local customers

Working with a courier company to deliver special services to local customers is a fantastic way to stand out. By offering special services that only your local customers can receive, it gives them a reason to visit your store and support your local business. If they can just get the same service from an online company or a larger retailer, then there’s no point in supporting your business. If you can offer them more value, then it becomes more enticing to give you their business.

Improving your local SEO

Search engine optimization is important regardless of what industry you’re in. Make sure you focus on creating a high-quality website and ensure your Google Business listing is accurate. This will make it easier for you to be discovered online which ultimately leads to more customers and local business.

Get to know other local businesses

One of the perks of being a local business is that you can work with other local businesses and companies to achieve greater things. This is a form of business networking with a heavier focus on local businesses instead. Getting to know other companies will ensure that you can work together to thrive as a community and not just individual stores.

Get to know your customers

Make sure you get to know your customers. Regulars will be more inclined to go to you if you’re friendly, approachable and willing to become a part of the community. A lot of businesses try to distance themselves from the local community because they have higher aims to move their business to a nicer location with more foot traffic. However, a business that is integral to the local community often performs better because many people rely on it for their daily needs. If you’re able to integrate with the community and get to know your customers, you’ll find it much easier to stay in business.