How to discuss money matters with your spouse

Money matters

Discussing your financial status with your partner is hard. But it’s something that you need to do. You just need to know how to go about it. Luckily, there are ways for you to discuss your finances without it ending up in a heated discussion.

Before you open up about your finances with your partner, make sure everyone is clear headed and focused. It also helps if one or both of you are in a good mood. Discussing stressful matters in an already agitated state won’t help anyone. Here are a few ways to open up the discussion and get the ball rolling.

Share your experiences

Don’t’ be afraid to share your financial experiences. Telling your partner how you spent x amount on an item and regretted it is okay. As long as you show that you grew past that and knew better than to do it again. This can encourage them to open up about their own experiences.

When you share these experiences, you show each other what you’ve had to go through and what you learned. Always remember that your experiences shape you. What you’ve learned through the years can help you achieve your future goals.

Be open with each other

Keeping secrets is a great way to create mistrust. If you have a penchant for big items, then it’s important to let your partner know and vice versa.

Don’t keep secrets from your partner. Make it a point that both parties know what the other does with their own money. That way, you can be each other’s voice of reason and avoid unnecessary purchases along the way.

Discuss your budget and goals

In line with opening up to each other, discuss your budget and your money goals. What do you want to achieve in the future? If you don’t have kids yet, do you have plans to have some in the future? How much is your bills every month? What about savings? Should it be joint or separate or both?

Take the time to talk about these issues and come to a conclusion and a system to go about it. That way, you can both work towards a goal in the future.

Listen to each other’s concerns

Talk about your concerns. For example, your concern is that your partner is unemployed and you find it difficult to support the family on a single income. It’s a great time to give them a nudge to get a job and help with the finances.

Aside from opening up about your concerns, you need to listen to theirs as well. They might not be too happy with some of your financial decisions.

Talk through the challenges

Problems frustrate a lot of couples. It even leads to drastic measures like separation. However, through open discussions and problem-solving, a lot of these problems have solutions.

For example, your family needs a new vehicle, but you don’t qualify for car loans. The best solution is to lease a car. It takes off the pressure of large car payments and reduces it to fortnightly payments that fit the family’s budget better. You can easily find car finance in Australia that will accommodate your family. Before long, you can drive away in your family’s new car.

The key to a healthy relationship is open communication. So, don’t be afraid to talk about all of your concerns about money and more. What’s more, it can also help you make big joint purchases like a house or saving for your kids’ college funds.

So, don’t be afraid to talk to your partner. Get everything out in the open and have a discussion about your financial goals. Help each other achieve your dreams and grow together as a couple through the challenges and more.