How to dress for comfort this summer

If you’re someone who tends to put comfort first when you plan your outfits, you might have found that dressing comfortably in the summer heat is one tricky task. Not only do you have to worry about staying cool, but there’s also the sun and sweat to think about.

The good news is that dressing for comfort in summer isn’t impossible. Low effort summer essentials will keep you cool as the temperature rises, all while not sacrificing your comfort or style! Read on to find out our tips to look great while beating the heat!

Find the right fabric

An easy way to keep cool is to opt for lightweight summer fabrics. While you might not notice through the other seasons, you’ll definitely notice the difference that breathable fabrics make in summer.

Cotton is a warm-weather must-have, and for a good reason! Not only is it cheap and widely available, it’s also soft and breathable. Cotton soaks up the sweat, allowing heat to escape your body which keeps you cool. It’s also versatile, coming in a range of colours and styles, which makes matching it to your wardrobe easy.

Linen is another favourite during the summer months. The light, loosely woven fabric also allows heat to escape easily. Plus, it absorbs moisture and dries quickly, which keeps you cool and dry. While linen can wrinkle easily, we say it adds to the oversized summer look!

Choose lighter colours

You’ll often see lighter colours during summer, with many bright patterns and colours to choose from. While it adds a pop of brightness to your outfit, did you know that light colours can also help beat the heat?

Lighter colours reflect, rather than absorb the heat, which means you’ll be kept cooler!

White . Summer is the perfect time to wear white. Pair a white top with patterned bottoms, or your favourite linen skirt. Add a pop of colour with accessories to really stand out.

. Summer is the perfect time to wear white. Pair a white top with patterned bottoms, or your favourite linen skirt. Add a pop of colour with accessories to really stand out. Khaki, tan or beige . Create a beachy vibe with this on-trend colour. Pair a short sleeve button up with your favourite midi skirt, or opt for a pair of khaki shorts with a cotton tee for that perfect on-the-go look.

. Create a beachy vibe with this on-trend colour. Pair a short sleeve button up with your favourite midi skirt, or opt for a pair of khaki shorts with a cotton tee for that perfect on-the-go look. Blush pink . This soft shade is a favourite during warmer months. Blush can act as a neutral piece, easy for you to pair with anything in your wardrobe.

. This soft shade is a favourite during warmer months. Blush can act as a neutral piece, easy for you to pair with anything in your wardrobe. Yellow. No colour that screams summer quite like yellow. For an outfit that’s going to stand out, try a yellow sundress. Or, pair a yellow blouse back with your favourite skirt.

Loose fitting

There’s nothing worse when you’re all hot and sweaty than something sticking to you. Opt for loose, flowy clothing that gives you room to breathe. Instead, go for loose-fitting clothing that gives you room to breathe. Perfect for staying cool, items like cropped pants, wide-leg pants, loose shirts or oversized blouses will keep you feeling cool during the warm months. You might also want to opt for sleeveless tops or flowy sleeves that offer extra room and comfort.

Steer clear of anything that hugs and clings to your body if you want to avoid that hot, sweaty feeling!

Minimise accessories and stick to smart shoes

While accessories are a great way to add a little extra to an outfit, you might want to go for the paired back look during summer. Lots of dangling necklaces for layering bracelets can stick to your skin in the heat, leaving you feeling uncomfortable.

Instead, stick to one statement accessory like hoop earrings or a colourful scrunchie to add a pop of colour to your outfit without layering too much!

Just like your accessories, top off your summer outfit with the right shoes. Open toe shoes like sandals or slides are ideal for comfort on the hottest summer days. Invest in quality material like leather rather than synthetic to avoid sweaty, uncomfortable feet.

Don’t forget your bathers

Whether you know them as bathers, swimmers or togs, no summer wardrobe is complete without swimwear! No matter if you feel more comfortable in a one-piece or bikini, make sure you’re ready for a plunge in the pool or a dip at the beach. Coordinate your swimwear with a kaftan, sarong or cover-up for lazy days at the poolside or on the sand.

Be Sun Smart

We all know how cruel the Aussie sun can be! Avoid being left red and in pain with sun-smart clothing. A wide-brimmed hat is a great way to top off your poolside outfit while also keeping your skin safe from harmful rays. A pair of stylish sunnies can complete an outfit and will also protect your eyes. And of course, don’t forget the sunscreen if you want to avoid turning into a lobster – that’s not comfortable at all!

Pulling together a summer outfit that will keep you comfortable and stylish doesn’t need to be a headache. When it comes down to it, wear what you feel good in. After all, the most important thing about style is how you feel when you’re in it. So, slip on your favourite summer outfit and enjoy those beach days!