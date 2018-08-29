How to Effectively Start Your Own Seafood Business

Selling seafood is a huge business. It takes more than just knowing what seafood you can sell to your customers. You also have to be knowledgeable about the other factors that might affect your business.

Here are some tips on how to effectively start your seafood wholesale business.

Licensing requirements

Of course, if you want to sell wholesale seafood and transport it from city to city, you need to have a government license to do so. The government also requires you to keep a complete record of what you sell which includes the quantity and species. You also need to take note of the license information of the business where you bought your supply so it will be best to keep a file of this information for about three years.

Look for suppliers

To be able to sell wholesale seafood, you have to find a constant supplier. You can look for commercial fishers, or you can also supply from your catch. Just make sure that you have secured your commercial license before doing so.

You can also create an agreement with other wholesale seafood vendors who are willing to make you as their reseller. If you want to be a distributor, then it is vital that you are aware of the type of seafood your customers might need.

Find possible buyers

Your business is not a business if you don’t have customers, so before you start your seafood venture, make sure that you know your market. Talk to the managers of different restaurants, grocery stores and seafood markets near you.

If you manage to look for special seafood that is not available everywhere, then you have a better chance of getting more customers. You may also want to consider using a commission based distributor to help you sell your seafood better.

Prepare your pieces of equipment

You don’t want your products sold in plastic, right? So, it is essential that you look for companies that allow you to rent plastic crates to store your seafood. Also, you need someone to provide you with a lot of ice to ensure that your seafood is kept fresh.

Another thing that you need to consider is transportation. Do you need to hire a truck to deliver your goods? Or can you do it on your own using your vehicle?

Know how to market

The most important thing is to promote your business. Yes, you might have sorted out who to sell your products to but are they going to buy them?

One effective way of promoting and marketing your business is creating your website that provides all the information that a possible customer might need – contact numbers, species sold and prices. You may also want to include the source of the seafood, to build trust with customers.

Also, know as much as you can about the competition. Compare prices based on species and assess if you can offer your products lower than they do.

Aside from those mentioned above, it is essential that you prepare yourself for the challenges that you will face as a start-up business owner. You might find it difficult to get customers, but with the right attitude, you will surely be able to get their buy-in in the long run.