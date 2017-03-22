How to Hire the Right Person for the Job

Share this: Twitter

Hiring a new staff member can be a complex process but hiring the wrong staff member can be even more complicated, emotionally exhausting and expensive!

According to a recent study, a poor hire can go beyond financial costs of lost revenue, wasted salary on poor performance and re-hire fees, with more than half of HR managers citing a loss of productivity as the biggest problem associated with recruiting the wrong person.

Simone Milasas, bestselling author, entrepreneur and founder of Joy of Business, believes hiring the right person can be simple, if you’re willing to change your process.

“Chances are, you’re looking for someone who ticks all the boxes, particularly when it comes to qualifications and experience. And while these things are important, failing to look beyond this can hurt your business,” says Simone.

Simone recommends digging deeper by looking for skills that have been acquired outside of formal training and education. “It’s important to ask yourself, will they add knowledge or skills to the workplace that you don’t have but need to tap into?”

“Most importantly, you need to look at their values and mindset. If they’re values don’t align with, or uphold your brand’s and you find yourself compromising your own to make it work, they’re not the right fit and will only cause future detriment.”

Simone suggests three foolproof steps that can lead to hiring the right staff, that will benefit both you and your business:

1. Hire People Who Know More Than You Do

This is my number one tip when hiring. Look for people who know more than you do and can do what you do even better than you.

Why wouldn’t you hire people who can do things better than you? Having highly competent people working for you, who truly enjoy doing the work that needs to be done, will expand your business.

2. Hire People Who Love Money and Have a Prosperity Mindset

Someone who loves money will create more possibilities for your business because they expect to have money. They may not come from wealthy families, but they will make money for you and for themselves because they desire to create more.

There are people who function from a poverty mindset. Ever met someone who thought there is a limited pool of opportunities — not a playground of possibilities? Don’t hire people who have a poverty mindset. It won’t work if you’re trying to make money, because they will make sure you never make enough money to even pay them.

How do you discover if someone has a prosperity mindset or poverty mindset? Here are two questions I always ask myself before hiring staff:

Will this person make the business money now and in the future?

Do they love money?

Whenever you ask a question, either you’ll feel a lightness, which usually indicates that it’s true for you, or a heaviness that usually means it’s a lie for you. From there, you will know what to choose for your business.

3. Hire People Who Add Value to Your Company

Another great question to ask is: ‘Will this person add to the company in some way?”

When you are interviewing job candidates, I recommend asking during the interview ‘ What is the one thing that I haven’t asked you that I should know about you?’

This question has a way of getting them to tell you what they don’t actually want you to know. They might say things like, “Sometimes I run late” or “I don’t really like answering the phone.”

This is not about trapping people. This is about getting information and awareness so you can make choices that create the greatest future possibilities for your business

It’s all too easy to get bogged down looking for the person with the right qualifications, the right amount of experience, and the right fit for your business. What if you don’t have to get it right?

Ask questions and use these tools that are designed to give you the joy of business and see what shows up!

Simone Milasas is the Founder and Creator of Joy of Business as well as the Worldwide Coordinator of Access Consciousness® which operates in over 170 countries. Simone is the author of the internationally acclaimed book Joy of Business (currently available in 13 languages) and recently released her new book Getting Out of Debt Joyfully.

