How To Incorporate An Escort And Massage On Vacation With Your Man

There is nothing better than a nice, soothing massage, except for maybe one that you can share with your partner when you’re in the same room. And since being so relaxed can also release some amorous feelings, you might want to really expand your horizons by choosing a masseuse who can specialize in so other very sexy and romantic activities.

It will definitely be a surprise he will never forget if the hot massage therapist is also a sexy escort who will show him a very happy ending, whether or not you happen to be in the room at the same time. A strong relationship knows that to spice things up in the bedroom means looking beyond the bedroom. And without a doubt, the more both of you learn in your explorations of your sexuality, the more you can bring back to the bed and make your joined sex life together that much more fruitful and fun.

Setting it up is Very Easy To Do

Booking a massage with a luxury escort has become very easy these days. There are plenty of sites designed to work just like dating apps, so you will be scrolling through several profiles to find the right candidate, based on location and appearance. Searching using terms like ‘escort and massage’ will give you plenty of great results. When you check out their own profile page, you can see more photos and read up a short description on what their skills are and even learn a bit about their personalities to see if they would gel with the two of you.

You will contact them via email or phone, and can arrange to meet at their own flat or a hotel. The first can be seen like an adventure to meet a new and sexy friend for the night, and the third will be a lovely capper to a wild weekend. This initial conversation with them them – even if through email – is a good way to find out if they are right person for the two of you. Make sure you explain that you are booking for the two of you, and that the escort is okay with working with couples.

Soft Hands Never Felt So Good

The most simple sort of massage is rubbing your hands over someone else’s body just to relax them. Specific body massages can be used for fitness and physiotherapy, but the sort of massage fantasy we’re talking about here definitely involves you getting aroused as well as relaxed. Finding out how to take it slow – or feeling how slow and sexy a massage can feel when the escort is rubbing you down – is a great hands on experience (literally).

And while the typical ‘massage plus happy ending’ takes it slow, starting off with rubbing everything else before getting between the legs, there are a few other types worth mentioning. Nauru Massage involves a lot more massage oil, and that’s because the masseuse rubs it all over her naked body and then uses herself as the brush, rubbing herself all over you. And you can believe that this level of body-to-body is a real turn on. There is also ‘tantric massage’, which takes it even slower, where the masseuse goes out of her way to tease you, letting your excitement rise and fall so it can eventually build up to a wild climax.

Changing How We Look at Relationships

Open relationships and ‘known affairs’ are slowly becoming a bit more commonplace as we find that sexuality is just a malleable as other parts of our identity. One of the problems that all long-term relationships face is burnout due to familiarity and routine. Saying that you need to spice up the relationship is not just a buzz word, since people are always looking for new ways to express themselves and new things to explore. And that will certainly include sex, as it is already a very enjoyable activity.

Adding a third person – especially when it can be done so smoothly and casually in the guise of a relaxing massage for the two of you at the same time – can be just what the ‘sex’ doctor ordered. And because escort bookings are by nature a one time thing, there is absolutely no pressure to continue with it if either of you didn’t find it that helpful.

Experience is Something That is Very Valuable

One of the benefits of getting with together with an escort is that she can act like your sex therapist with a very hands on approach. She has seen and done plenty – especially if you choose one who is in her thirties – and can pass on lots of knowledge. Everyone has a different set of quirks that can turn them on, from nibbling the ear to squeezing this or saying that, and an escort can certainly teach you how to explore each other in this way. The fact that you are already with your partner can make you feel a lot more relaxed as well.

Starting with an erotic massage can led to a lot more wild explorations. Maybe you both have a secret kink fetish involving some BDSM elements, or even some roleplaying, where you both act of silly scene in a doctor’s office that gets very hot and wild. Keeping a relationship working means keeping your sexual life healthy, and an escort can definitely help.

Some Tips to Make The Night Even Better

The best thing to do is to go into it with an open mind, Since you’ve already taken the step to be comfortable with getting a third person involved, it is good to have a positive attitude the whole way through. Of course is at any point you are not comfortable with what is going on (either what you are doing or seeing), you should definitely say something, and it should be known by all parties that everyone should stop if even one person says you should. This sort of trust and communication is essential to all aspects of a relationship, especially in the bedroom.