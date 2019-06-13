How to Sell a Car Quickly (Without Getting Scammed)

The world is a huge marketplace, and we are all merely customers who are consuming whatever we think we need. Often, it is something that we are made to feel that we need, and that is exactly what marketing is about.

A Short Story for Car Owners Selling Online

This is exactly what happened when a woman from Auckland tried to get rid of her vehicle by selling it online. If you have ever heard of the Nigerian Prince scam, you might have a clue of what I am talking about. This was a huge scam, where someone online (and in a far off land) would try to buy something from you, and then offer you the entire amount through a transfer. The catch here was that you were to transfer a certain amount to a certain ‘shady’ website disguised as PayPal. Only after you paid this amount would you receive the amount from this buyer.

The woman, let’s call her Yellow, did not quite understand this banking system. She tried her best to inquire about this peculiar transaction through a mildly aggressive e-mail chain.

After a point, Yellow realised how this car buyer had not given any contact details. Even if they were living in the United States, they ought to have a cell phone!

Even though the internet and being able to sell stuff online is truly a boon to society, sometimes does backfire.

Frauds and scams like the one mentioned above are common, and there have been instances where the victims have lost quite a lot of money. It is not completely disastrous to try to sell your car online, but you need to be very careful. People scam car sellers in Auckland offline too. But the only advantage for online scammers is that they are not seen, heard or touched. They are intangible!

So, what are the other methods to sell an old vehicle in Auckland?

Our research has given us the best tips and tricks which we are going to enlist below:

Scrap Metal Dealers

They are the type of company that will buy your junk car, your scrap car, or your damaged car for cash. In fact, they do not really have a preference when it comes to buying these cars. They need vehicles in scrap or any other condition to be able to recycle it and make it useful for scrap metal buyers. In a way, you are their source of raw material that they need to produce their product.

Pros

• You can sell your car to them in any condition and they will accept it.

• You do not need to clean your vehicle or get it fixed before selling it.

• They pay cash for all types of vehicles, on the spot.

Cons

• Your vehicle will be scrapped even if it is in great condition, and you will get the cost of scrap metal for your car.

Professional Car Buyers

These car buyers are vehicle buyers, overall. They will buy your vehicle in order to resell it. They might also invest some of their resources, time and energy in order to sell your vehicle for a better price.

Pros

• You will get top cash quotes for your vehicle

• It’s very convenient. Just one call and your car is out.

Cons

• You might have to drop your car off to the scrap car buyer’s yard

Auto-Dismantling Services

These services are car wrecking services to be precise. Your car will be completely dismantled, and they will then use those car parts for selling in the used-car parts market. This is again, a profit-making business that basically wants your vehicle so that they can use it for better sales.

Pros

• They buy vehicles from all makes and models

• Their customer care will give you a car valuation

Cons

• They will ultimately throw the rest of your car into a landfill which causes environmental pollution

The Pro Tip

A2Z Car Removal in Auckland is a car wrecking company, that is also a scrap car dealer and a professional car buyer. If you get in touch with them, you will get a high cash price for your car, they will offer free pickup of your vehicle, and there will be no environmental damage as they will recycle the rest of your vehicle after it has been dismantled.

Since they are professional car buyers too, you need not worry about a relatively new car that you want to sell. They offer cash up to $8999 for all vehicles in Auckland.

Happy selling!