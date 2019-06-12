Ensure your team uses its time wisely

Plenty of businesses have great ideas but still struggle to achieve the success they deserve. You might have fantastic products, employees, and customers, but you’re failing to get the recognition or sales you think you should be getting. Does this mean you should scrap your company’s current strategy? Well, not yet. Your existing plan might be good – you might simply need to implement it more effectively. Here’s how to start making more money from your existing business model.

You should ensure your team uses its time wisely if you want to boost your company’s profit margins. The more productive your company, the less money you’ll waste. That’ll lower profit margin erosions. You could start by offering incentives such as bonuses or even promotions to hard workers. That’ll really encourage your team to work harder. If they can do more during the average workday then your business will grow. That means you’ll be looking at more customers and bigger profits.

There are ways to make your workplace more productive through technological means too. You might even want to start using software, such as Deputy’s time sheet app, to start managing your time more effectively. Time tracking software such as this could help you to see whether your workforce is as productive as possible. The point is that you should always be looking for ways to make the most of your employees, whether you’re helping them directly improve themselves or using software to help them free up some time for other important tasks.

Increase your presence online

Your business model might be great, but the problem might simply be that people don’t know you exist. Perhaps the only thing you need to change is your digital marketing strategy. If you have a website and social media pages for your company then that’s great, but you need to use these platforms appropriately. Too few modern businesses seem to know how to increase their presence online, but this is becoming a vital aspect of modern marketing. Increasing numbers of consumers use the internet to shop for goods and services, so this is vital to reaching your target market. Use social networks to your advantage. Make real connections with people. Invite feedback from customers to show you care. Invite people to spread the word; perhaps you could even enter them in a prize draw to win some freebies if they share one of your posts. That’s how you’ll start making more money from your existing business model – you just need to make sure the market knows you’re there.

Focus on your current customers

Your existing business model might have already gained you plenty of customers. Perhaps your problem is that you haven’t made the most of your current situation. Talk to your customers if you want to start making more money. Building a lasting relationship with clients is the key to making profits on a long-term basis rather than getting the occasional purchase from a customer who doesn’t return for months (if ever). You just need to give your clients added value for their money. Perhaps you could email a discount code or a freebie to customers from time to time. That’ll make them feel special, and it’ll encourage them to keep using your business in the future.