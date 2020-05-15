How To Turn Your Bachelorette Party From Drab To Fab

We all know how important a bachelorette party is for the bride-to-be, and anyone who has had to plan one has felt the pressure that comes with such responsibility. It is your best friend’s big day, and you want to show her that perfect evening of indulgence before she takes the matrimonial plunge into a life of commitment. I have planned countless bachelorette parties for various friends, and have a few good-time go-to’s like https://cbdfx.com/ for all the party favors and accoutrements, my friend Jenny who is an excellent caterer, and a couple different venues depending on location. I’m not a professional planner, but rather a simple girl from Rhode Island that has planned more bachelorette parties than I can count on both hands. I am excited to share some tips and tricks that I have picked up along the way, and help you turn that common, everyday bachelorette party from drab to fab!

The very first time I was asked to be maid of honor I was, well, honored. But I also had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into and quickly became overwhelmed with ideas and options. At first it was like I couldn’t put my brain on hold, and I was like a fountain of seemingly brilliant ideas for Susans big night of naughty, but as I time went on I realized that I didn’t actually have the money to rent tigers, or have exotic dancers dressed as sexy police men parachute into my backyard. My backyard? I hadn’t even considered where I would host this event! Time was pressing on, and as it did I felt the evening begin to loom over me as if it was some giant weighted shadow endlessly bearing down on my tiny shoulders. I was starting to panic, and whenever I panic I reach for my CBD gummies, chow down on a few, and try to relax a bit.

Well, my little relaxation ritual turned into a moment of pure inspiration. CBD was the key! I immediately went to CBDfx.com where I buy all of my CBD and started making a list. As I searched through their seemingly endless variety of CBD products it hit me: I would plan a CBD spa day for Susan and the girls at my place, then we would go out for some dancing and drinks and end the night back at my place with some CBD goodies and a fun surprise.

Now that I had my plan outlined, it was time to execute.

I put in a call to my friend Jenny, who at the time was just getting into the baking and catering business, and asked her if she was game. Jenny made awesome cakes, but had never made one for a bachelorette party and was excited about the artistic freedom she could take being that the cake was for our mutual long time friend susan. I was ecstatic to have Jenny on board, and continued on my quest to make Susans bachelorette party one to remember. I didnt have alot of money but what I did have was creativity and the drive to make the day special, so aside from some of the major details like goodies for the CBD spa day, the cake, and the dancer, all of the little details would be improvised.

In my opinion, what saves a bachelorette party from being drab is putting your own personal touch on things. You don’t need to have all the money in the world to make the party look amazing. We live in the age of “rustic-chic” and people love and appreciate the simplicity of mason jars with pretty little bows tied on them. So after getting Jenny on board with the cake, hiring the surprise dancer for the end of the night, and having ordered all of the perfect CBD spa products like CBD face masks, facial cleansers and bath salts, I got to work on the little things.

Luckily, I had some old mason jars sitting around the house, and some blue lace that matched the bridesmaids dresses perfectly. I tied the lace around the jars and put fairy lights on the inside. This, on top of a white lace tablecloth, made for a beautiful setting. I took some old PVC that was laying around in the backyard and made a lovely archway, strung with fairy lights and blue flowers. When the night finally came and we walked out through the french doors that lead to my backyard, through the beautiful glowing archway, and to the table, lit with blue fairy lights in mason jars, the night felt magical.

Being that it was Susans last night as a single woman, we couldnt let her go without partaking in a little debauchery. Jenny was, is, and always will be a crafty woman, and a sneaky one as well. Unbenounced to me, Jenny had made the cake around a hollow cylinder, and when Susan cut the cake the male dancer inside was supposed to pop out and give Susan a scare and a dance. It was dumb luck that we gave susan a plastic cake knife because she had already enjoyed a few drinks by the time she went to cut the cake, and instead of a gentle cut, she stabbed in a downward motion right into the top of the cake!

Jenny was the only one that knew what was going on and let out a yell when Susan made her unexpected move. The dancer, unharmed but a little dazed from the blow of the very dull plastic knife, was a true sport and popped up like nothing happened and nearly gave Susan a heart attack, and proceeded to dance like he never danced before. The moral of my story is to make the bachelorette party something personal. Put your own spin on things and you are sure to turn that party from drab to fab!