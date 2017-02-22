How Window Tinting at Home Can Save You Some Bucks

Home window tinting can save you money on utilities, reduce energy waste, and increase HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) efficiency. Clearly, getting those windows tinted and saving some bucks is the way to go!

Heating or cooling the air in your home or office is as simple as the flip of a switch or the turn of a dial. But the costs are another story — both the financial costs of high utility bills and the unintended increase in fuel consumption.

A reduction of the HVAC system load will help to save money on utilities and also help the environment. You’ll be pleased to know that you won’t have to work in the dark or sacrifice any comfort to increase HVAC efficiency and reach those targets.

Window film technology goes way beyond what you would expect from house window tinting. Low-e products such as Enerlogic don’t just create a reduction in solar heat during the summer, they also reflect heat back into your home during the winter! Low-emissivity window films assist in reducing the load on HVAC systems throughout the year instead of only during the summer.

Combined with the solar heat-blocking characteristics is an insulating or heat-retaining quality that decreases radiant heat loss through the glass when the temperatures outside are cold. This new, progressive and award-winning new window film technology, will not only reduce your heating bills, but also increase HVAC efficiency.

Room temperatures increase when sunlight shines through windows, causing furnishings and carpets to fade. That beautiful heirloom armchair, cabinet or chest of drawers, just doesn’t take to harmful UV rays and is a factor that should be considered greatly when weighing up the benefits of installing residential window tinting.

One’s normal reaction to heat gain is to just turn up the air conditioning. Closing curtains or blinds is another sun-blocking measure, but that then will lead to increased interior lighting usage, which further creates a greater demand for electricity.

Don’t forget that summer isn’t the only time that windows allow heat transfer. In colder months, heated indoor air is usually lost through the glass, which then means that the heating system will be switched on more and run longer.

Insulated replacement windows will help to manage heat transfer, but at a cost and this is an expensive and unnecessary choice. State-of-the-art window film technology such as Enerlogic matches the benefit of energy-efficient replacement windows, but at a fraction of the cost.

Replacement windows are expensive, and not just for the materials, but also for installation charges. Window film can provide exactly the same efficiency but with minimal installation fees at a fraction of the total cost. www.raybanwindowtinting.com.au in Perth have been in the business since 1975, and have all the expertise and professional service required to get the job done just perfect, the very first time.

Another great benefit of window tinting is that your home won’t be open to viewing by passers-by or nosey neighbours! Energy efficiency, year-round comfort, privacy and reduced utility costs simply make window film a clever choice.