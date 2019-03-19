Is CBD Oil Effective For Migraines?

With so many people around the world claiming the benefits of CBD oil, migraine sufferers are wondering if it can also benefit them. Unfortunately, migraine sufferers are still in the dark about CBD oil and its effects because the research out there is extremely limited. With that being said, there are still users reporting a benefit and some preclinical studies that show positive results.

Those who suffer from migraines know how debilitating the effects can be, spreading into just about every aspect of life. And until now, medical professionals haven’t been able to conclusively identify the cause of migraines. Although we know that certain events can trigger a migraine, it remains a mystery as to why some people get them and others do not.

What you’re about to learn is the way in which CBD can perhaps mitigate some of the triggers of migraine, rather than be a cure for the core problem. Even if we don’t have any solid clinical data of how CBD oil affects migraines, we have some indicators about the possible ways it may help.

Dealing with migraine triggers

As mentioned, doctors and scientists don’t know exactly what makes one person more prone to migraines than another. However, they have identified the following as potential triggers for migraines:

Emotional triggers (stress, anxiety, excitement)

Certain foods and drinks

Menstruation

Shock

Exercise

Rather than trying to cure the cause of the migraine, some people are able to identify certain triggers and essentially remove those triggers from their lives. For example, certain cluster headaches are triggered (for some) by specific artificial sweeteners in processed food. To avoid a cluster headache, the person can simply abstain from consuming this kind of artificial sweetener. CBD can be used in much the same way.

We know that CBD can help to manage stress, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. It does this by affecting the endocannabinoid system, a system responsible for maintaining balance in the body. So for those whose migraines are linked with these kinds of emotional triggers, CBD may be a way to knock out the trigger.

The same can’t be said for the other triggers such as food and drink or exercise. Plus, all of this rests on the ability of a person to identify what triggers their migraine. While for some this is easy, for others the trigger is much more subtle.

CBD as a form of pain management



Some of you may be aware that CBD is being used by many for pain management. In fact, many Americans are replacing opioid pain medication with CBD. In fact, the primary use of cannabis as a whole is as a pain modulator. This is also another indicator that it may be used to treat migraines.

Not all migraines come with pain as the only symptom. Certain migraines come with obstructions to vision, hearing, and balance. While CBD is not necessarily able to mitigate these symptoms, it can help deal with pain because of its analgesic effects.

Scientists don’t necessarily know the exact mechanism of action by which CBD acts as an analgesic, but it’s becoming more and more apparent that it does work. Preliminary research suggests that CBD may modulate pain by targeting parts of the brain that specifically process pain sensation and noxious stimuli. Even without understanding the exact way that CBD operates, there are a plethora of stories and studies that support its efficacy as a pain treatment.

The beginning of research about CBD and migraines

Scientists are busying themselves researching the effects of CBD on pain, addiction, and cancer. Unfortunately, this means that the research about CBD and migraines is limited. With that being said, there is some research to support the hypothesis that CBD is a good remedy for migraine sufferers.

For example, this study that was published in Pharmacotherapy tested 121 adults with migraines. They were given medical marijuana or a placebo as a form of treatment. Note that this study did not take place specifically with CBD, but with medical marijuana as a whole. The primary result was in the number of migraines experienced by subjects. Of that given medical marijuana, migraines were reduced from an average of 10.4 migraines per month to 4.6.

Another study that was shared by Migraine Centers of America was done by CBD oil manufacturer, Care By Design. They reported that 100% of those given CBD oil got some form of relief. However, 37% also reported a decrease in energy levels as a side effect.

While we are still learning more about the way that CBD can affect migraines, there is an extreme demand for further research. The bottom line is that no conclusive statement can be made without more research in this particular area of medicine. That’s not to say that for the time being, migraine sufferers can try this form of treatment. It is readily available in the USA now, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.